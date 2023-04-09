(Shenandoah) – After a long, cold winter, we’ve made it to Easter Sunday, 2023.
Scripture tells us that this is a day of resurrection. Look around us – signs of renewal are everywhere. Yards are greening. Trees are budding. Farmers are in the fields again, as the spring planting season is well underway. Baseball is back – pitch clock notwithstanding. Spring sports are in full swing at the middle school and high school level. And, the birds are singing – and leaving presents from their fury colons. But, let’s not go there.
Easter Sunday is another day of traditions – Easter egg hunts, chocolate bunnies, marshmallow peeps and other candy, Sunday dinners, and church services.
In keeping with the tone of this holy day, I would like to repeat something from previous Easter blogs. In 2020 and ’21 – at the very height of COVID-19 -- I offered the prayer of St. Francis of Assisi. I felt it was appropriate, given the sickness, death and turmoil prevalent over a two-year period.
Though COVID-19’s grip has loosened considerably since that time, anger and divisiveness still surround our world, nation and community. Now, more than ever, we need to hear the words of this special message, which is applicable to any religious denomination.
So, for the third time in four years, let us pray…
Lord, make me an instrument of your peace:
where there is hatred, let me sow love;
where there is injury, pardon;
where there is doubt, faith;
where there is despair, hope;
where there is darkness, light;
where there is sadness, joy.
O divine Master, grant that I may not so much seek
to be consoled as to console,
to be understood as to understand,
to be loved as to love.
For it is in giving that we receive,
it is in pardoning that we are pardoned,
and it is in dying that we are born to eternal life.
Amen.
I so love living here in KMAland, and being your humble servant over the airwaves, and through this website and in video form. Peace be with you this blessed Easter. May God bless you and keep you.
