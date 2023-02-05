(Shenandoah) – So, the theme of this week’s blog is “stay in your lane.”
Or, “don’t make bad predictions unless you’re willing to admit you were wrong.”
If you read last week’s blog (and by the way, I’m up to seven readers now), you’ll recall that I predicted which two teams would play in Super Bowl LVII next Sunday. Yes, I picked the Cincinnati Bengals to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship. And, I predicted a big win for the Bengals, 35-to-14.
Well, you know what happened. The Chiefs won 23-20, and will play the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend.
Never mind the fact that I successfully picked the Eagles to beat the San Francisco 49ers. I goofed big time in picking against the Chiefs.
Thus, there is egg all over my face. Omelettes, anyone?
What was I thinking?
There are many reasons why I took Cincinnati to win that game. The first had to do with the Bengals’ recent mastery over Kansas City – three straight wins heading into last week’s game. There was also my feeling that Bengals Coach Zac Taylor – a former Nebraska quarterback – would devise another game plan that would be too much for the Chiefs to overcome. And, I felt the rookies on the Chiefs’ defense were no match for the wizardry of Cincy QB Joe Burrow (whose dad Jimmy was an ex-Nebraska player and assistant coach). The Bengals’ defense looked stellar against Buffalo the week before.
Then, there was my cynicism toward the Chiefs. I was snake bitten by KC’s loss against the Bengals in last year’s AFC Championship. I felt like the losses to Cincinnati, as well as Indianapolis and Buffalo during the regular season were more significant than the 14 wins (and some of those were close victories). Though I believed Patrick Mahomes was a great quarterback, maybe I still though deep down that the Chiefs were missing Tyreek Hill, and had no real playmakers other Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
But, perhaps the main reason was I was brainwashed. I listened the whole week while one so-called NFL expert after another on these sports panel shows proclaimed the Bengals as the next great dynasty in pro football.
It didn’t help that I was rendered momentarily senseless by the constant warbling of Bengals’ fans.
You know what I’m talking about.
“Who Dey! Who Dey! Who Dey! Who Dey! Who Dey!” The entire week! It drove me crazy!
As you can tell, I wasn’t in my right mind in picking against the Chiefs.
So, this is an open apology to the Chiefs, to Mahomes, Kelce, Coach Andy Reid, Chris Jones, the Chiefs’ receiving corps, L’Jarius Sneed, and most of all, Mitch Holthus, the voice of the Chiefs. How can I ever listen to Mitch shout out, “TOUCHDOWN, KAN-SAS CITY” without remembering that I went astray.
Why didn’t I appreciate this Chiefs’ team? Why didn’t I take this team’s guts and intestinal fortitude all season long into consideration, and how every team they played were getting in their best shots? Yes, the Chiefs had a target on their back. One prognosticator after another picked the Bills and the Bengals over the Chiefs this season.
Why did I listen to these folks? And, why is this week’s blog evolving into another “Burning questions” session all of a sudden?
Most of all, I really goofed in doubting Mahomes, who is now the face of the NFL, and should be the league’s MVP. Even with a sprained right ankle, number 15 found a way to win.
At times, I didn’t want to believe the Chiefs were a Super Bowl team. I tweeted as much on Twitter a few times after one of Kansas City’s losses this season. (Along those lines, here’s some free advice: stay OFF of Twitter and the social media, in general, after your team loses.)
NOW, the Kansas City Chiefs are a Super Bowl team. NOW, I believe!
So, have I learned my lesson? Will I pick the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl next weekend?
No. Nor, am I picking the Eagles to win next Sunday.
As a matter of fact, I’m done making predictions, and will leave that to the sports experts dominating radio, TV and the social media. Somehow, these people keep their jobs after making bad predictions.
Instead, I will just root madly for the Chiefs. Hopefully, I will restore my position in the Chiefs Kingdom.
And, I will heed the words spoken by Mitch Holthus, who sent this message in his call at the end of the Chiefs’ victory last Sunday:
“You can doubt the Chiefs! You can dislike the Chiefs! You can disrespect the Chiefs! But, you’re going to have to deal with the Chiefs as the AFC Champions!
Finally, I will remember the immortal message sent on the victory stand by Travis Kelce to Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, who called Arrowhead Stadium “Burrowhead” and took shots at Mahomes in supporting the Bengals:
“Know your role and shut your month!”
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog – not to mention his pathetic predictions – are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.