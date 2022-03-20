(Shenandoah) – Regular readers of this blog know that we are in one of my favorite times of the year.
Yes, the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments are underway. That means watching mass quantities of hoops while sequestered in Media Central Shenandoah, located in the basement of stately Peterson Manor. After doing without the tournaments two years ago because of the COVID-19 outbreak, it’s wonderful to have March Madness back in its full glory.
Perhaps the greatest thing about the basketball tournament action is that it’s a welcome relief to all of the mayhem happening in the world. No, I’m not talking about the local and national news events, because it’s important to follow what’s happening in the world – now more than ever.
No, I’m talking about the continuing Theater of the Absurd. The Bracketology for the Brainless. The first-ever Tournament of Torment for things we’re all sick of hearing about. Thus, I’ve grouped the most annoying celebrities, sports commentators, TV shows, catchphrases, etc. into different regions of the revolting. There’s four seeds to each region – though some of the regions required “play in” games to determine the fourth seed!
One note: you'll notice I don't have any actual brackets drawn for this tournament. Blast it, Jim, I'm a newsman, not a graphic designer!
So, here’s our tournament pairings – if you can stand them:
OVEREXPOSED CELEBRITIES REGION
#1 seed: Britney Spears
Versus
#4 seed: Kayne West
#2 seed: Kim Kardashian
Versus
#3 seed: Paris Hilton
OBNOXIOUS SPORTS COMMENTATORS REGION
#1 seed: Stephen A. Smith
Versus
#4 seed: Winner between Tony Kornheiser/Michael Wilbon
#2 seed: Colin Cowherd
Versus
#3 seed: Skip Bayless
OVERRATED SPORTS EVENTS REGION
#1 seed: The NFL draft
Versus
#4 seed: The NFL Pro Bowl
#2 seed: Olympic figure skating
Versus
#3 seed: The NBA All-Star Game
BIGGEST SPORTS PET PEEVES REGION
#1 seed: High ticket, parking and concession prices
Versus
#4 seed: Winner of TV blackouts/snarky ESPN sports anchors
#2 seed: Replays taking too long
Versus
#4 seed: Multiple timeouts during final minutes of play
OVERUSED PHRASES REGION
#1 seed: “Just sayin’”
Versus
#4 seed: “The new normal”
#2 seed: “At the end of the day”
Versus
#3 seed: “Wait, what?”
MOST ANNOYING REALITY-BASED TV SERIES REGION
#1 seed: “The Bachelor”
Versus
#4 seed: “Big Brother”
#2 seed: “Impractical Jokers”
Versus
#3 seed: “Love Is Blind”
MOST ANNOYING COMMERCIALS REGION
#1 seed: Sonic Drive-in
Versus
#4 seed: 1-877-Cars-4-Kids
#2 seed: Uber Eats
Versus
#3 seed: Applebee’s
BIGGEST WASTES OF TIME REGION
#1 seed: TikTok
Versus
#4 seed: Wordle
#2 seed: Snapchat
Versus
#4 seed: Mike Peterson’s Sunday blogs
From here, you can the select the, uh, winners in each bracket, and determine your own Final Four of the Infuriating. One note: there’s other regions and contestants I could have added to the tournament, but I’m in enough trouble the way it is!
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.