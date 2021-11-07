(Shenandoah) – Even with an extra hour last night, I had trouble falling asleep.
And, as I sit down to write my blog on this Sunday morning, these burning questions torment my mind…
Is there life after the citywide/school board elections?
Won’t it seem strange not to see Dick Hunt sitting in the mayor’s seat during Shenandoah City Council meetings beginning in January?
No offense to anyone, but why were there seven (or at first, eight) candidates running for mayor of Shenandoah, and no contested races for Shenandoah City Council?
What will the elections of Scott Honeyman and Paul Boysen mean for the Clarinda School Board?
What were the factors that led to Red Oak voting a five-term incumbent mayor out of office?
Were the new laws on absentee voting really necessary?
Whatever happened to Jaclyn Smith?
How wonderful is it for local theatre to be back?
How sore are audience members attending the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group’s production of “The Rubber Room” after laughing so hard?
How marvelous were the Shenandoah Middle School kids performing in “Matilda Jr.” this weekend?
How awesome is KMA’s sports department?
When did Aaron Rodgers and Kyrie Irving become public health experts?
Will the Kansas City Chiefs ever win another Super Bowl again?
Remember when Patrick Mahomes was considered a great quarterback?
Have NFL defenses figured out Justin Herbert? Josh Allen? Lamar Jackson?
Will the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ football program ever be relevant again?
If Scott Frost is fired as the Huskers’ head coach, who will replace him?
Who would want that job, anyway?
If Frost stays, how many assistant coaches will lose their jobs?
Is it time for the University of Nebraska to consider leaving the Big 10 Conference?
Is Alex Padilla the answer for the Iowa Hawkeyes’ offensive struggles?
Whatever happened to Meg Ryan?
Does Tucker Carlson really believe all of the things coming out of his mouth?
Can the Sonic TV commercials get any worse?
Why are NBA games on ESPN so unwatchable?
Why are NBA games unwatchable—period?
Is LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers morphing into Michael Jordan of the Washington Wizards?
Why do I get the feeling that the Lakers’ trading for Russell Westbrook was a bad idea?
Did the NHL’s new TV contracts with ESPN and TNT kill any chance at developing a bigger fan interest in the sport?
The Seattle Kraken?
Who can afford all of the livestreaming services to watch the best programs on television?
Why is over-the-air network television so terrible?
Why are Marvel Comics movies so much better than DC Comics movies?
Why are DC Comics TV shows so much better than Marvel TV shows?
Whatever happened to Geena Davis?
Why does my cat Bella demand attention from me while I’m trying to write this blog?
Where was this blog last Sunday?
Why did I think a gimmick like “burning questions” was a good idea for a blog?
Can I go back to bed now?
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.