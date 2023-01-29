(Shenandoah) – It was another sleepless night for this reporter.
Too many things on my mind. Too many issues unresolved.
Specifically, I have these burning questions:
I wonder how Patrick Mahomes’ ankle feels today?
Better yet, how is Travis Kelce’s back?
Why am I picking the Cincinnati Bengals to beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 35-14, in today’s AFC Championship, the Philadelphia Eagles 38-27 over the San Francisco 49ers in today’s NFC Championship?
Why do I hope my predictions are as wrong as usual?
Regardless of today’s game, how great is the 49ers’ Brock Purdy-to-George Kittle CyHawk connection?
When do the USFL and XFL seasons start?
When does baseball season start, for that matter?
Should I just skip watching today’s games and stick to news?
Whatever happened to Cheryl Tiegs?
I wonder how residents in Monterey Park, California are doing today?
Does a community’s pain from a mass shooting or a major disaster ever really go away?
Why hasn’t this country learned anything from the Rodney King or George Floyd incidents?
How many Iowa public school districts will dissolve in the next 10-15 years?
Why doesn’t Governor Kim Reynolds hold press conferences anymore?
When will the war against the media end in this country?
Why does this winter already feel like it’s three-years’ long?
Whatever happened to Cheryl Ladd?
How bad was the officiating in last night’s Lakers-Celtics’ game?
How bad is NBA officiating – period?
Why are college or pro basketball as a whole becoming more and more unwatchable?
Why don’t they play basketball the way it was played in the 1950’s, ‘60’s or ‘70’s, when skill and fundamentals were emphasized over physicality?
Why does it take 15 minutes to play the final two minutes of a college or pro basketball game?
Why am I sounding more and more like my father?
Why is that scary?
Why don’t I just watch more NHL hockey, instead?
Whatever happened to Melissa Gilbert?
How terrific are the young people participating in winter sports activities?
How terrific are the high school kids participating in large group or individual speech contests this winter and fall?
How terrific are the coaches overseeing these activities?
How terrific are teachers, in general?
How vibrant is the local school and community theatre scene these days?
How extremely biased am I on these last few subjects?
Whatever happened to Lisa Whelchel?
Why can’t I come up with better ideas for blogs?
Will I ever be good enough for the Iowa Writers Collaborative?
Will I ever be a good enough actor for the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group?
Why am I geeked out over doing more video projects for KMAland.com and my own YouTube page?
Notice how I slip in these shameless plugs?
What’s the best way to end a blog, anyway?
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News.