(Shenandoah) – As I sit in Media Central Shenandoah (my basement) this morning, many questions go through my mind.
Some are serious, others not so much. Some are rhetorical, others don’t require answers.
Here are my burning questions (which have nothing to do with open burning bans):
Why does COVID-19 remind me of one of those bad horror movies with false endings?
What would we have done this past year without doctors, nurses, EMTs, public health officials and others working in medicine?
How many NCAA basketball tournament brackets were shredded after Abilene Christian beat Texas last night?
How boring was March before March Madness arrived?
How depressing was last March without basketball tournaments?
Is paying for HBO Max worth it to see “Justice League: The Snyder Cut?”
Better yet, why would somebody pay through the nose to see a longer version of an already-lengthy superhero movie?
Do the new version’s extra scenes include Wonder Woman rescuing a cat from a tree, or the Flash ordering takeout at a Taco Bell drive-thru?
Should Luka Garza join the NBA…or the Avengers?
Whatever happened to Bo Derek?
Why do we still have racial tensions in this country in the year 2021?
Are the Kansas City Royals poised for a breakout year?
Is Bobby Witt Jr. the real deal?
Will I ever be able to watch Kansas City Royals’ games on DISH Network again? Or, the St. Louis Cardinals, Minnesota Twins, Chicago Cubs or Chicago Whitesox, for that matter?
Why isn’t Major League Baseball keeping the universal designated hitter?
When will Major League Baseball stop alienating its fan base?
Who would you rather date: Lily, the AT&T girl, or Flo, the Progressive Insurance lady?
Whatever happened to the two comedians who used to be featured in the SONIC commercials?
Is it just me, or are the SONIC commercials getting worse and worse without the comedians?
From what insane asylum did the GEICO commercial writers and producers escape from?
Why does “scoop, there it is” keep going through my head?
Whatever happened to Brooke Shields?
What wine goes best with Chicken McNuggets?
Why do I get the feeling this is going to be an active year for severe storms?
Why does ESPN insist on spending six months hyping the NFL draft?
Why do all the NFL draft and personnel experts on the social media never get hired?
Isn’t the term “NFL draft expert” an oxymoron?
Will the Kansas City Chiefs acquire enough quality offense lineman to protect Patrick Mahomes?
Remember when Patrick Mahomes was considered the next great quarterback?
From what hole did Skip Bayless crawl out of?
Whatever happened to Christie Brinkley?
Why does my cat Bella insist on attacking my feet in the middle of the night?
Will this reporter ever get through a week of news coverage without ticking somebody off?
Will I come up with better ideas for Sunday blogs? (Don’t hold your breath.)
