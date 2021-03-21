Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy. High 67F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming N and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 50%.