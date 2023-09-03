(Shenandoah) – It’s Labor Day weekend, but I’m not relaxing. I have too many things on my mind.
Yes, I have these burning questions…
Where did summer go?
Why are people so geeked up about fall?
How many of the people complaining about hot weather now will complain about cold weather in January?
What’s the big deal about pumpkin spice?
Whoever thought a college volleyball game in Nebraska would draw more than 92,000 people?
Whoever thought volleyball would surpass college football in popularity in Nebraska?
How badly will Colorado beat Nebraska on Saturday?
Will the Huskers even win a game this season?
How long will Matt Rhule last as coach?
Who wins on Saturday—Iowa or Iowa State?
Will either team break 20 points?
Is this Kirk Ferentz’s last season as the Hawkeyes’ coach?
Will Matt Campbell still be Iowa State’s coach after this season?
Aren't you sick of hearing about Deion Sanders?
Whatever happened to Pamela Anderson?
How many hotly-contested city government and school board races should we expect on November 7th?
How many bond issue referendums will pass that day?
Is it time to remove the 60% supermajority on bond issues?
Whatever happened to Britney Spears?
How much longer will the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists’ strikes last?
How will the strikes affect the future of the motion picture and television industries?
How bad is network, over-the-air television these days?
Why are all the good television programs only available on subscription streaming services?
Do the major motion picture and media companies really think audiences won’t care about AI?
Is late night television dead?
Whatever happened to Saturday morning TV cartoons?
Whatever happened to Hilary Duff?
Why are the Kansas City Royals’ building a new ballpark?
Will the parking situation or mass transit systems improve in downtown Kansas City as a result?
Will the Royals improve with a new ballpark?
Will any fans come to the new ballpark if it’s in downtown KC?
Aren’t the downtown ballparks in Denver and Minneapolis a pain?
Are the Los Angeles Dodgers gearing up for another flop in the MLB playoffs?
Why don’t I trust Dave Roberts as a manager?
When does the National Hockey League season start?
Whatever happened to Cheryl Ladd?
Have you watched my Iowa State Fair and Memorial Stadium tour videos on my YouTube channel?
Or how about the recent videos covering the Wilson Aquatic Center’s Doggie Dip, or the Essex Opera House’s ribbon cutting ceremony?
Have you subscribed to my YouTube channel?
Aren’t these shameless plugs sneaky?
Real question: Will I ever be as good of a YouTuber as Norma Geli?
Is there any better place to spend a Labor Day than in Essex?
How much sunscreen should I smear on before covering the Essex Labor Day Parade?
How many rose petals do the floats in that parade take, anyway?
Or, am I thinking of another parade?
Aren’t these enough burning questions for this blog?
Why can’t I come up with better ideas for Sunday blogs?
Will somebody please wake ME up when September ends?
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.