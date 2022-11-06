(Shenandoah) – It wasn’t too hard to come up with the subject for this week’s blog.
All you have to do is look at the calendar.
Yes, Tuesday is Election Day (insert loud cheering here). For that reason, this week’s blog will be rather short. Besides, I’ll need all the rest I can get today, because election days tend to be long.
By now, you know the stakes are high in this election, with several key races up for a vote. Though it’s quiet on the western front as far as county office races are concerned – with the exception of an impromptu race for Fremont County recorder -- congressional and legislative contests abound in the region.
For the past month, KMA News has focused on several of those key races through our “Meet the Candidates” series of interviews on KMA’s “Morning Line” program. I’m pleased most of the candidates we contacted participated in the interviews – for which we are grateful. We hope that the “Meet the Candidates” series gave you, the voter, insight which will be useful in the ballot box. In case you missed any of those interviews, they’re available on our “Morning Line” page at kmaland.com.
Our general election coverage climaxes with “Election Night in KMAland.” It all begins at 7:05 p.m. with ABC’s wall-to-wall reporting of the national election scene. We’ll break in with local election results as they become available. Those same results are available online at kmaland.com.
And, a reminder, if you haven’t voted absentee, please show up at the polls. Precincts in Iowa are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., in Missouri from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nebraska from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Take advantage of your right to vote – while it’s still here.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.