(Shenandoah) – It’s another sign that I’m getting older.
In previous columns, I’ve lamented the passing of several of the broadcast journalists and sportscasters I grew up watching and listening to. Two more major influences on my career died in 2022: Vin Scully, the longtime voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Barbara Walters, famous for her work on “Today,” “20/20” and “The View.”
Then, there’s the continuing departures of individuals who provided the soundtrack of my life. One such artist left us this week: David Crosby.
It can be argued that Crosby crammed 140 years of living into 81. Drug and alcohol abuse impacted his brilliant music career, which included stints with the Byrds, who rocketed to the top of the charts in the 1960’s with classic hits as “Mr. Tambourine Man,” and “Turn, Turn, Turn.”
Ironically, my first exposure to Crosby came through my brother Kim, who passed away two months ago. Kim was a big fan of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, among many other artists and groups. It was through Kim that I first heard “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes.” And, I’ll admit that “Marrakesh Express” was running through my head last week – it was a favorite of Kim’s, as well as my sister Linda’s.
Like my older brother, Crosby lived life on the edge. And, like Kim, Crosby was outspoken on certain issues – much to the chagrin of his bandmates. One of his most famous outbursts was his diatribe before the Byrds performed “He was a Friend of Mine” at the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival, in which he claimed a conspiracy led to President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.
Crosby’s years of hard living took its toll. Numerous health issues plagued the latter years of his life. It was something he addressed less than two years ago in an interview with radio personality Howard Stern (one note here: for all of the raunchiness of his radio programs, Stern is also a very capably interviewer). In the interview, Stern asked Crosby about his health problems, and the fact that he saw himself as a man running out of time. Crosby’s response was very profound, and is fodder for people of all ages:
“I am at the end of my life, Howard,” said Crosby. “It’s a very strange thing. And, here’s what I’ve come to about it: it’s not how much time you got, because we really don’t know. I could have two weeks, I could have 10 years. It’s what you do with the time that you do have. So, I’m really trying to spend it well. Each day that I get, I’m very grateful for. And, I try to do it making music. I think the world needs music.”
Crosby admitted that it was difficult for him to play his guitar near the end of his life, as he suffered from tendonitis in both hands. But, his remarks hit home. Not only did they make me think about my brother’s passing (something I still struggle with at times), but also the time I have left on this earth.
As I approach my 60th birthday in May, I’ve suddenly realized that I am closer to the end of my life than I am to beginning. The fact that I am now the senior member of KMA’s air staff makes it even more sobering. Given all this, I’ve wondering about what I should do with my final years of life.
Naturally, I’d like to think I still have at least 7-to-10 more good years as a radio news anchor/reporter. I hope to make further progress with my video productions. Whether I’ll ever become a YouTube influencer remains to be seen, but I’d like to try. Although I’m technically an old geezer – and may not be talented enough anymore – I hope that there’s still some Southwest Iowa Theatre Group stage appearances left in me.
I’m hoping to travel. In addition to revisiting favorite places, such as Los Angeles and southern California, Las Vegas, Mall of America in Minnesota and Washington D.C., there’s other destinations on my bucket list: New York City, Walt Disney World in Florida, Dallas, Texas and Hawaii.
I’m hoping to see the Nebraska Cornhuskers win a championship under Matt Rhule. I hope to see the Kansas City Chiefs win another Super Bowl (and for Patrick Mahomes’ right ankle to heal). More championships for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Lakers, the Royals, the Rams.
I’m hoping for an activities’ renaissance at Shenandoah High School.
Above all, I want to be a better person in my remaining years. Not just a better newsman (and Lord knows I need improvement in so many years), but a better husband, father, brother and friend. Maybe even become a grandfather (but that’s out of my control). I’m hoping to build stronger relationships with my numerous acquaintances, whether they’re in SWITG, or on Facebook or YouTube.
None of know how long we have to live. But I hope I continue to heed David Crosby’s words, and put the time I have left on this earth to good use.
Now, earlier in this blog, I mentioned my sister Linda, who along with my brother-in-law John and nephew Johnny live in Monterey Park, California – a suburb of Los Angeles. As I tried to formulate this week’s blog, I’ve been monitoring the news coverage regarding the horrific mass shooting in that community. As of this writing, 10 people are dead following a shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, with the gunman still at large.
For me, this incident hits too close to home. Even with the 33 years I’ve spent in southwest Iowa, L.A. and Monterey Park are very much home to me. I lived there with my sister and family while attending school at Cal State L.A. in the 1980’s. I still have very fond memories of my years in Monterey Park.
I’m not going to make any political statement over this incident – other than I’m damned sick and tired of mass shootings. But, please pray for the victims’ families, and for the people of Monterey Park. Again, we never know how time we have left on this earth.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.