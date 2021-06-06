(Shenandoah) – What were YOUR favorite memories of summer?
Like most kids, I couldn’t wait until the school bell sounded for the last time in the academic year. After nine months of being stuck in a classroom, it was time to get out and enjoy life for a change. Oh sure, summer brought a plethora of activities -– swimming, baseball, softball, summer camps, vacation trips, visiting family members, ice cream, sleeping late, etc.
Aside from those activities, summertime carried another special memory for yours truly: daytime television.
If you’ve been reading this blog for the past three-and-a-half years (all four of you), you may have noticed I’m a bit of videoholic. I’ll readily admit it: watching daytime TV – often with my mother – was among my favorite childhood memories. So, for this week’s blog, I thought I would flashback to the summer of 1971, and recall the programs I enjoyed as an 8-year-old kid just out of 2nd grade in fabulous Fremont, Nebraska. Hopefully, this will generate some memories for you, too.
Like everything else, television was much different 50 years ago. Remember, in most cities, there were only four TV channels – the three television networks and public television. People living in bigger cities were lucky enough to have as many as seven channels – including three or four independent stations. And, programming was much different in ’71, in that there was more variety. Soap operas and game shows were still dominant, versus the talk show glut filling daytime schedules today.
Here’s a review of the daytime TV schedule grid of each major network:
NBC: Some real juggernauts paced the Peacock network in June, 1971. Mornings consisted of classic game shows such as “Concentration,” “The Hollywood Squares,” hosted by Peter Marshall, with Paul Lynde making wisecracks in the center square, and the original version of “Jeopardy,” hosted by Art Fleming, with Don Pardo as his announcer. Leading off the afternoon daytime dramas was “Days of Our Lives,” which is still on the air 55 years later. Rounding out the soap opera lineup were “The Doctors” (not to be confused with the show on daytime TV today), and “Another World.”
NBC’s schedule also featured not-so-classic shows as “Joe Garagiola’s Memory Game,” which was quickly forgotten after it was replaced by “Three on a Match” during the summer, and soaps like “Bright Promise,” which was canceled a year later after a less-than-promising three-year run.
CBS: This network’s daytime schedule featured some memorable daytime dramas – many of which dated back to the 1950’s. Viewers of “As the World Turns” (such as my mom, for example) tuned in each day for the latest exploits of Chris, Nancy, Bob, Lisa, Kim and rest of the inhabitants of Oakdale. The adventures of the Bauer family dominated the storyline of “Guiding Light.” Other classic CBS soaps included “Search for Tomorrow,” “The Secret Storm,” and “The Edge of Night.”
Reruns also dotted CBS’ daytime lineup, most notably “The Lucy Show,” “The Beverly Hillbillies,” “Family Affair,” and “Gomer Pyle: USMC.” What was missing from “the Tiffany Network’s” daytime grid? Game shows. In the late 1960’s, CBS management opted to remove all daytime game shows. Mornings and afternoons would be game show-free until September, 1972, when three shows were added to the CBS schedule: “The Jokers Wild,” “Gambit,” and a remake of an old Mark Goodson-Bill Todman game from the 1950’s and ‘60s.
You know you’re old when you remember the premiere of “The NEW Price is Right,” and that its host, Bob Barker, had jet black hair.
ABC: Memorable shows filled ABC’s daytime lineup in June of ’71. And, what would afternoon television be without “General Hospital?” Television’s longest-running daytime program recently marked its 58th anniversary. Other standard ABC soaps were going strong that summer, including “All My Children,” and “One Life to Live.”
One classic soap was gone from ABC’s schedule by summer: “Dark Shadows” faded to black in April of that year. Replacing vampire Barnabas Collins and company was another game show revival, a new version of “Password” hosted by Allen Ludden. In fact, “Password” joined a formidable lineup of ABC game shows in 1971, including “Let’s Make A Deal” which had moved from NBC two years earlier, and two Chuck Barris-produced shows, “The Dating Game” (who could ever forget Jim Lange’s introduction of the bachelors or bachelorettes – “and HEEEEERRREEEE they are!!), and “The Newlywed Game,” with host Bob Eubanks. (Fun fact: Bob Eubanks helped bring the Beatles to Los Angeles while a disc jockey at KRLA in 1964)
PBS: Shows that changed the face of children’s television highlighted daytime public broadcasting in 1971, including “Mister Rogers Neighborhood,” and “Sesame Street.” Notable that year was the premiere of “The Electric Company.” Information on these programs was presented in last year’s series of blogs on the top 100 children’s television programs of all time.
In addition to the network programming, viewers of independent or local TV stations enjoyed noteworthy syndicated shows. Talk shows included “The Mike Douglas Show.” Each afternoon, Mike and a special co-host featured a wide variety of guests from all over the entertainment spectrum. Sadly, Douglas often gets lost in conversations regarding television history’s greatest talk show hosts. But, his lighthearted tone made for an enjoyable program throughout the 1960’s and ‘70s.
Call me an old fogey, but today’s television could use more hosts like Mike Douglas (and Merv Griffin), and fewer gabfests like "Daily Blast Live," "The Talk," "The View," or "The Five."
The noise.
But then, things were much quieter in the summer of 1971 – including daytime TV. Oh, for those wonderful summer days.
One more thing: If you want more of a TV nostalgia fix, I recommend reading an outstanding blog entitled “It’s About TV.” (What else should it be called? “It’s About Manifold Gaskets?”) Written by Minnesota-based author Mitchell Hadley, “It’s About TV” offers a daily history lesson on TV, and how its affected our lives. Many of his blogs consist of reviews of past “TV Guide” editions, and a rundown of TV schedules from yesteryear.
Hadley’s blogs have amazed and astounded this reporter, and have served as an inspiration for my periodic trips into the TV time warp. Hopefully, he has more than four readers.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.