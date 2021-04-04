(Shenandoah) – Welcome to Easter Sunday, 2021.
It’s the second year in a row that KMAland, if not the entire world, finds itself in a precarious situation. Though we don’t want to admit to, COVID-19 still has us in a vice grip. And, no matter how much lip service we give to getting “back to normal,” or pretend as if coronavirus isn’t around anymore, the numbers tell us differently. Too many people are still getting sick and dying of this blasted virus.
However, the situation this Easter is much hopeful that at this time last year. Through the wonders of science, vaccines have been made available to the public in the continuing battle against coronavirus. And, through the continuing mitigation strategies, people are somehow coping with COVID.
In that spirit, today’s blog repeats material from an earlier blog. Last Easter, I offered to you, the reader, a special prayer. At the time, I felt the prayer of St. Francis of Assisi was not only appropriate given the crisis we faced with COVID, but it became more and more relevant as the country encountered the turbulence of late May and early June, and as we continue to heal from a divisive election, and the events of January 6th.
Here then, for the second year in a row, is this special prayer:
Lord, make me an instrument of your peace:
where there is hatred, let me sow love;
where there is injury, pardon;
where there is doubt, faith;
where there is despair, hope;
where there is darkness, light;
where there is sadness, joy.
O divine Master, grant that I may not so much seek
to be consoled as to console,
to be understood as to understand,
to be loved as to love.
For it is in giving that we receive,
it is in pardoning that we are pardoned,
and it is in dying that we are born to eternal life.
Amen.
Peace to all of you in KMAland this Easter. May God bless you and keep you, and protect all of you and your loved ones.
