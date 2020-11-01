(Shenandoah) – “Fasten your seatbelts – it’s going to be a bumpy night.”
That famous movie quote from Bette Davis in the 1950 movie, “All About Eve” could sum up the expectations of many heading into Election Night 2020. Many political punsters are anticipating a long night’s journey into day of counting the results from the presidential election, because of the large absentee voting numbers across the country.
If, indeed, the expectations turn to reality, and the presidential race’s outcome isn’t decided until well into Wednesday – or days or weeks later – it should come as no surprise. History tells of numerous presidential elections that went into overtime.
You only have to back to 20 years ago for one major example. Anyone old enough to remember the 2020 presidential election knows who happened. There was also the 1948 presidential election, when many Americans went to bed that night thinking Thomas E. Dewey was the next president, only to be surprised the next morning by President Harry Truman’s reelection. Other elections in 1968, 1976 and, yes, 2016 weren’t decided until the wee hours of the next morning.
One election I’d like to focus on today involves the 1960 presidential election – one that set the tone for modern presidential campaigns to come. The two candidates – then-Vice President Richard Nixon and Massachusetts Senator John F. Kennedy – had already made history by participating in four televised debates that fall. Historians believe Kennedy’s TV appearance resonated with voters, and was one of the factors in his eventual narrow victory over Nixon. Thus, the stage was set for what many consider as the most important election of a generation (a phrase that we’ve heard uttered many times about this election over the past several weeks).
Television news was still in its infancy in the ’48 election, and those won by Dwight Eisenhower in 1952 and ’55. But, 1960 marked a turning point, as it was the first presidential election in which TV news largely dominated election coverage over radio and newspapers. And, the major networks in existence back then – remember, no CNN, MSNBC or Fox News – went all out on reporting a marathon night for American politics.
Thanks to Youtube, today’s generation can view the coverage from Election Night 1960. Broadcasting history geek that I am, I’ve enjoyed viewing those highlights from TV’s first major election. Here’s some impressions from the coverage:
NBC: Legendary news anchors Chet Huntley and David Brinkley were suspended high above NBC’s famous studio 8-H in New York– later the home of “Saturday Night Live” – surrounded by giant tote boards and a crew of veteran news reporters. At the beginning of NBC’s 12-hour-long coverage, Huntley noted that both Kennedy and Nixon were younger than him. Kennedy was 43 when he was elected, but few people realize Nixon was in his late 40’s.
“For several millions of us Americans, this is a most extraordinary election,” said Huntley. “By circumstances that must be obvious, I hereby speak for all those Americans who adjusted to the fact that come what may tonight, we’ll be older than the president of the United States. And for any that might have harbored the so-called ‘father image’ of the president, the switch to the ‘big brother image’ may be a shocker.”
CBS: Walter Cronkite was establishing himself as one of TV journalism’s superstars when he anchored CBS’s coverage. But, he didn’t have the night to himself. Other luminaries as Eric Severeid, Charles Collingwood, Douglas Edwards and a young Charles Kuralt helped during the long evening. Another delightful feature of CBS’ coverage were the live Westinghouse commercials, with spokeswoman Betty Furness extolling the virtues of the company’s numerous appliances – each spot ending with the trademark closing, “you can be sure that it’s Westinghouse!”
ABC: Footage from its 1960 Election Night coverage is unavailable on Youtube. But, TV history tells us that ABC News was considered a weak sister to the other two networks at the time. In fact, anchorman John Charles Daily resigned following Election Night when the network decided to air regular programming -- including Bugs Bunny cartoons(!!!) – before starting its coverage. Many ABC viewers were no doubt perplexed, saying “what’s up, doc?”
Sorry, couldn’t resist.
All three networks shared one common denominator – the use of computers in determining the outcomes of election races. Technology was still in its infancy in election reporting back then. In fact, 1960 marked one of the first elections the networks issued projections based on an assortment of data. At one point, Cronkite marveled at the speed of which the results were being posted on the boards in CBS’ Election Headquarters.
“The machines, with their tubes going like fury, are almost going faster than we humans can report these figures,” said Cronkite. “Keeping an eye on these electronic boards is like watching a marble machine gone wild.”
NBC’s Brinkley was also amused by the new technology in use.
“We have just given our electronic brain its 2 o’clock feeding of warm election returns,” he quipped.
There is one distinction between the network’s computers. Of the three networks, only NBC’s RCA 501 computer projected Kennedy as the winner. Computers used by CBS and ABC both picked Nixon as the victor.
Even with computer projections, the Nixon-Kennedy matchup turned into an all-night horse race. Millions of Americans kept a long vigil in front of their TV sets. While Kennedy took an early lead in the electoral vote with victories in the east and south, Nixon whittled away at Kennedy’s lead as the results from the Midwestern and western states came in. For hours, Kennedy’s lead in the electoral vote stood at 269 – one shy of the majority needed for election. Nixon, himself, extended the suspense shortly after 3 a.m. eastern time, when he spoke to his supporters in Los Angeles. Stopping short of conceding, Nixon stated, “if the present trends continue, Senator Kennedy will be elected president.”
On NBC, both Huntley and Brinkley were mystified by Nixon’s non-concession speech.
“It was a time for a concession, or something,” said Brinkley. “I assume that was it. You can choose your own name for it.”
Maybe the long, agonizing hours of coverage weighed into a major goof made by NBC a few hours later. Staring into a camera early Wednesday morning, a groggy Brinkley announced, “at 7:19 a.m., Senator Kennedy was elected president of the United States!” NBC’s “Victory Desk” had awarded California’s 32 electoral votes to Kennedy. Ironically, the decision was made just before Dave Garroway and the rest of NBC’s “Today Show” crew took over the network’s election coverage. That projection proved premature – more than a week later, a count of absentee ballots indicated Nixon actually carried California.
Not until early in the afternoon did Nixon formally concede, and Kennedy make a victory speech at his campaign headquarters in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts. When it was all said and done, Kennedy won 303 electoral votes to Nixon’s 219. But, the popular vote was closer – Kennedy beat Nixon by less than two-tenths of a percentage point.
Americans – especially broadcast journalists – learned some important lessons from the historic election of 1960:
---Even with all the computer projections, election races aren’t over until the final vote is counted.
---Long nights of election returns are the norm.
---Have plenty of snacks on hand.
Seriously, one thing that November, 1960 proved was that the modern media was more than equipped to handle a major news story. Many of the same journalists in action on that moment of triumph for Kennedy would be put to the test that same month three years later in reporting a moment of tragedy – Kennedy’s assassination.
We don’t know how long Election Night 2020 will last. But, KMA News will be ready for whatever transpires. Our coverage Tuesday night begins with ABC Radio’s early returns at 6:30 p.m., followed by local returns as they come in. Keep in mind the polls in Iowa don’t close until 9 p.m., while Missouri and Nebraska’s polls close at 7 and 8 p.m.
Keep your munchies handy!
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.