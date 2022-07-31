(Shenandoah) – Well, that was some little cookout Friday and Saturday.
You know, the little barbecue event in back of the Elks Lodge. Just an intimate gathering involving more than two dozen teams from several states.
Yes, Shenandoah pulled it off. With scores of volunteers, and vigor and bravado from the organizers, the first-ever ShenDig Barbecue Competition sizzled in the sun.
By now, you’ve already read our story on kmaland.com recapping the event’s results. In this week’s blog, this reporter offers his perspective on this first-ever cookoff, and why, in my view, it was a successful venture.
Admittedly, when the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah announced this event way back in February, I had my reservations. Who in the world would come to Shenandoah for a cooking event in the middle of summer, at a time when so many other activities are taking place? And, frankly, I thought too many people would confuse the name “ShenDig” with the mid-1960’s ABC-TV music program hosted by the late Jimmy O’Neill (that was “Shindig” by the way, not to be confused with “Hullabaloo!”).
But, Famous Dave’s be darned, the Forum folks were on a mission. Backed by the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association, and sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society, the organizers lured teams from several states, not to mention several local sponsors willing to put their faith into a first-time event.
Anyone attending Friday night’s showcase, and, especially, Saturday’s activities realized that ShenDig was a hit. What transpired on the Elks Lodge grounds resembled a micro Iowa State Fair. Of course, there was the constant smell of cooking meats making your mouth water from the moment you stepped out of your vehicle. The various food booths dotting the venue. And, the line-up of entertainment, featuring Gas ‘n Grass – fast becoming Shenandoah’s answer to the Rolling Stones – plus the Tim Koehn and Matt Woods Bands. All of this made for a festive atmosphere.
Heck, the humidity, alone, was reminiscent of an August day at the State Fair.
“We built an event from nothing! Way to go, Shenandoah!” proclaimed Mace Hensen, who, along with fellow event co-chair Stacy Truex and a core committee of volunteers, took on the challenge of arranging a barbecue competition from scratch.
“Ladies and gentlemen, we had 27 teams in this competition. And, they came from South Dakota, they came from Kansas, they came from Missouri, they came from Illinois, they came from Iowa, and they came from Kansas,” Hensen added. In addition, 12 local teams from surrounding communities joined the battle in Shenandoah.
In talking with folks from KCBS (that’s the barbecue group, not to be confused with the CBS owned-and-operated TV station in Los Angeles), drawing that many teams to a fledgling event is unheard of. But at least one longtime barbecue enthusiast knew all along that if you cook it, they will come.
“When this thing was announced in February, did you have any idea it would turn into something like this?” I asked lifetime KCBS member Phil Morrow of Kansas City. Missouri.
“Yes, yes I did,” Morrow replied. "The reason is, is that it's the perfect combination of a great town needing some great exposure with people who have never been here, never thought about it, but now, they came come back. And that's what it was, it was a draw for people to come to Shen."
Phil’s wife Rosemary was absolutely beaming. A 1976 Shenandoah High School graduate, Rosemary’s dream of having a major barbecue cookoff in her hometown came to fruition.
“The way I would rate the volunteers, the committee and the sponsors in this incredible community is ‘A-plus-plus,’” said Rosemary. “We put out the call. They responded with heartfelt earnestly, wanting to be a part of something so miraculous. I have savored the time I’ve spent reconnecting with my high school class, and people in the community. My hat and my heart go out to everyone that was involved.”
It’s been a big month for the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah. July started with the Star-Spangled Shenandoah celebration. Rain washed out the event’s parade (though farmers won’t complain about the precipitation). Still, the activities at Priest Park and Sportsman’s Park gave Shenandoah residents an Independence Day weekend attraction, without conflicting with much-larger clambakes in New Market and Creston. With ShenDig under its belt, the Forum group continues to make its presence felt. Following on the heels of last year’s candidates’ forums, the organization is making it clear that it’s no longer business as usual in Shenandoah.
Give Mace Hensen and Stacy Truex a big high-five for accepting the awesome challenge of spearheading the competition. It wasn't too hard to spot the duo, as they spent most of the event zooming around the barbecue grounds in motorized carts -- something akin to Formula 1 drivers at the Grand Prix of Monoco.
Mace, especially, cemented his growing reputation as a major promoter of the community. It’s evident with his rousing introductions of the teams Friday night, followed by his Michael Buffer-style announcement of the winners (which just ended five minutes ago), as well as his involvement in various other activities in the community. Granted, I’m biased, since I’m a friend of his, but Mace is the kind of a super-citizen Shenandoah needs, as it has more than enough naysayers.
Moreover, ShenDig proved itself a worthy companion to other summer events, including the vast array of county fairs, and traditional events such as the Glenn Miller Festival in Clarinda, and, of course, this week’s Sidney Rodeo Championships. Then, there’s the epic Essex Labor Day Celebration. The list goes on and on.
Nitpickers will undoubtedly point to glitches – issues that organizers will address. But, you can’t argue with success. ShenDig was a hit. You could see it – and smell it – in person.
Now, let’s starting thinking about Shenfest.
One final note: this blog will be on hiatus the next two Sundays, as my family stages its own celebration, namely my eldest daughter’s wedding. More on that after I return from vacation. After this weekend, I need one.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.