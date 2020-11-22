(Shenandoah) – After this terrible year, it would be easy not to be thankful for anything.
KMAland enters Thanksgiving week in the jaws of a vicious killer – a global pandemic, the worst public health crisis in more than a century. More than 250,000 people in this country, alone are dead. Millions more are infected. And, I don’t need to drone on about the impact on jobs, businesses, schools, churches, sporting events, theatre activities, etc. Everyone has lived with COVID-19, and everyone has been affected – whether you’ve contracted it, or not.
Thanksgiving is not immune to coronavirus. With health expects warning Americans not to gather for big Thanksgiving dinners, or even skip the event all together, thankfulness is in short supply.
Yet, as we enter Thanksgiving 2020, a certain song keeps running through my head (no, not the Mr. Clean jingle played during ABC News commercial breaks). It’s a song sung in churches all over the country:
Give thanks with a grateful heart
Give thanks to the Holy One
Give thanks because He's given Jesus Christ, His Son
Give thanks with a grateful heart
Give thanks to the Holy One
Give thanks because He's given Jesus Christ, His Son
And now let the weak say, "I am strong"
Let the poor say, "I am rich
Because of what the Lord has done for us"
And now let the weak say, "I am strong"
Let the poor say, "I am rich
Because of what the Lord has done for us.”
No, giving thanks is not taking a year off. In that regard, here’s my list individuals and institutions I’m thankful for this Thanksgiving:
--- I’m thankful for my wife, my two daughters and the rest of my family, plus my two cats – although Bella still attacks me while in bed during the night.
--- I’m thankful for the radio station I’m working for, its management and ownership, and my fellow employees.
--- I’m thankful for the area’s health care workers – the doctors and nurses faced with the Herculean task of caring for people during the roaring COVID-19 pandemic.
--- I’m thankful for the public health administrators and workers, who are also instrumental in attempting to contain the virus in conducting contact tracing, and distributing mitigation information.
--- I’m thankful for my colleagues in journalism. It’s been a long year for my brothers and sisters in radio, television and print journalism, reporting a story that no one imagined – or wanted. All of us media folks have endured the slings and arrows of critics questioning our reporting on the virus, the elections, and other issues. I won’t go any further. News people were my heroes growing up. They still are.
--- I’m thankful for the area’s election officials and poll workers, who conducted elections in June and November under extraordinary circumstances.
--- I’m thankful for our area law enforcement, firefighters, EMT and other first responders.
--- I’m thankful for our men and women in the military – whether stationed in countries around the nation, or the world.
--- I’m thankful for our educators – our teachers, administrators, coaches, paraeducators and anyone else connected to schools, working to keep our kids educated in an academic year unlike any other.
--- I’m thankful for our area clergy, faced with the challenge of helping parishioners keep their faith in uncertain times.
And then, there’s a few other groups of people I’m thankful for, especially, this Thanksgiving:
--- I’m thankful for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl championship. Patrick Mahomes – the NFL’s true MVP – and the rest of his cohorts generated a tremendous amount of excitement and joy in January and February with the championship run for the ages. Let’s do it again this winter!
--- I’m thankful for the Los Angeles Lakers’ NBA championship run. Hats off to the Lakers for winning in all in the Orlando bubble this summer and fall. Now, please re-sign Anthony Davis.
--- I’m thankful for Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers for winning the World Series – finally – after a 32-year drought. About a month ago, this reporter skewered Roberts for management decisions after a tough game four loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. But, the Dodgers shook off that loss to win the series. If Roberts gets the blame for a loss, he should also get credit for another superb coaching effort, and helping L.A.’s players bring all their talents together for the long-awaited title.
--- I’m thankful for Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. It would be easy to lambaste Frost and the Huskers after Saturday’s terrible, awful, yucky, frustrating, no-good, expletive-deleted loss against Illinois Saturday. But, I’m thankful that the Big Red are at least playing this fall, after things didn’t look good in September. That’s because Frost stood up for his players who wanted to play, amid widespread national criticism. It’s been another rough season thus far, but I still believe Frost is the right coach for the team. Keep the faith, Husker fans.
--- Finally, I’m thankful for the listeners of KMA, the readers of kmaland.com and our many advertisers. Thanks for you continued support during these difficult months.
And to you, the reader of this weekly attempt at blogging, here’s hoping you have a happy and safe Thanksgiving, and that you take time out this week to give thanks to the people and things important in your life. Even in uncertain times, there’s still a lot to be thankful for. Amen.
Mike Peterson is a senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.