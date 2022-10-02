(Shenandoah) – Let’s face it: last week was pretty rough.
From the early termination of Shenandoah High School’s football season, to Hurricane Ian roaring through Florida, to the continuing volatile election campaign, it’s a good bet that most people were left gasping for breath and looking for relief.
Yes, we really could have used Johnny Carson last week.
Amid the tumultuous week, a major milestone in media history eluded the general public. Yesterday (Saturday) marked the 60th anniversary of Carson’s first night as host of NBC’s “Tonight Show.”
History records that Johnny’s first guests were Groucho Marx, Tony Bennett, Joan Crawford and Mel Brooks. More importantly, beginning on October 1, 1962 and continuing through almost 30 years, Johnny was there every night for millions of Americans (except on nights with guest hosts) on the days when we needed a break.
Regular readers of this blog – all four of you – know full well the huge influence Johnny had on my life. It’s not hard to figure out the inspiration of my “Mikenac the Magnificent” blogs (though, admittedly, my jokes still need work).
There’s many reasons why I related to Johnny. Though he was born in Corning on October 25, 1925, and spent at least one year of his childhood years in Shenandoah, most of his formative years were spent in Norfolk, Nebraska – something this Fremont native was proud of. In fact, my mother, who was a year older than Carson, grew up in nearby Battle Creek, Nebraska. Mom often talked about the young, dark-haired usher at Norfolk’s movie theater who was known for performing magic tricks.
Sadly, both Johnny and my mother died of COPD and emphysema. Smoking took a heavy toll on both of them.
So, it was only natural that fellow this Nebraskan gravitated toward Johnny (though my viewing opportunities were limited to Friday nights during the school year and summer evenings). I wasn’t the only one.
Carson was America’s nightlight for almost three decades. Through wars, assassinations, disasters and other calamities, you could always count on his opening monologues capping a hard day with commentary on the national scene, providing a much-need cushion through hard times.
There’s too many great moments in Johnny’s “Tonight Show” tenure to recap here. But, true Carson devotees remember the classic moments. Like the night in 1964 that actor Ed Ames – who played Mingo the Indian on “Daniel Boone” – attempted to demonstrate his tomahawk throwing prowess, only to have an errant tomahawk land in the wrong place on a wooden cowboy cutout (and, hilarity ensued). Or, were you watching the night Joan Embry from the San Diego Zoo brought a marmoset – which promptly climbed onto Carson’s head and relieved itself?
There was the night Johnny and Jack Webb spoofed “Dragnet.” Or, how about the time when Don Deluise’s stunt involving eggs falling into glasses spiraled into complete chaos (punctuated by Burt Reynolds walking onto the set with a can of whipped cream)?
Then, there was the night that singer Tiny Tim married Miss Vicky. And, of course, the moment that Carnac the Magnificent conjured the answer, “Siss, boom, bah!” (The question: Describe the sound made when a sheep explodes.)
And, Carson fans will remember fondly “Art Fern’s Tea Time Movie,” Aunt Blabby, El Moldo and Floyd R. Turbo. Or, his nightly kibitzing with legendary announcer Ed McMahon and bandleader Doc Severinsen.
All of these are sweet memories that made Johnny Carson the King of Late Night TV – forever. Not to disparage all the hosts that followed – Jay Leno, David Letterman, Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah – all of whom have followed in Carson’s footsteps with admirable results. But, it’s a safe bet that none of his successors will have the lasting impact.
Much has been written about Johnny since his death in 2005 – some of it unkind. Stories about his drinking problem, his general aloofness (he was actually very shy), his divorces, (Carson had four marriages), his feud with Joan Rivers, his falling out with his financial adviser, Henry “Bombastic” Buskin, and other issues.
Granted, Carson was not a saint. Few celebrities are (with the possible exception of Mister Rogers). But, frankly, I’d rather remember Johnny for not only the joy he brought to viewers, but also his generosity. Numerous projects near and dear to Carson benefited from his wealth. His alma mater, the University of Nebraska, was a major recipient of donations. Today, UNL’s Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film underscores his legacy. Carson also reportedly contributed to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital’s construction, and to a skate park in Corning, where the Johnny Carson Birthplace Society’s museum is located.
For those reasons, I remember Johnny Carson with a smile. And, the wish that he was still around.
Rest in peace, Johnny. We wish you a very heartfelt goodnight.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions express in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.