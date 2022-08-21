(Shenandoah) – Remember when you returned to school after a long summer vacation?
It’s a good bet that the first assignment given by your new teacher – especially in the elementary grade levels – was writing an essay on how you spent your summer vacation.
That’s the task facing yours truly as my Sunday morning blog returns to kmaland.com after a two-week hiatus. I’m sure the absence of this weekly blog has been jarring to its readers (all four of you). So it’s nice to be back to blogging.
Yes, today’s topic is what I did during my two-week break. Here’s some of the highlights:
1. The Wedding: After more than a year of planning, wedding ceremonies for my daughter Abby and my now son-in-law Derek went incredibly smooth. It’s day that neither Abby or Derek, or respect family members, will ever forget—for more than one reason. Besides the fact that it was a beautiful wedding, it was also a hot wedding, given that it took place on the hottest day of the year. Temperatures in Des Moines on August 6 hovered near the century mark, if not exceeding it. This would be no big deal, except that ceremonies took place in an outdoors pavilion at Blank Park Zoo. Fortunately, it was a short ceremony in the late afternoon hours, and the wedding reception was staged in the air-conditioned event center next to the pavilion. All in all, it was a memorable, emotional and WARM day for a number of reasons. day. Abby and Derek are now happily married – and my wife and I are still ecstatic.
2. Baseball, baseball and more baseball. Since I needed a week to prepare for the wedding – not to mention a week to recover – there were plenty of other things to do during my vacation. Thus, I took the opportunity to squeeze in both major and minor league baseball games. My itinerary included a visit to Werner Park August 3, where I witnessed the Omaha Storm Chasers losing to the St. Paul Saints 7-4. The only memorable moment of this game actually occurred before the game, as the Chasers – like other major or minor league teams – paid tribute to the late, great Vin Scully.
Many a sports fan – especially longtime Dodger fans like yours truly – were saddened by Scully’s passing at the age of 94. Scully’s 67 years as the voice of the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers had a tremendous impact on baseball and sportscasting, in general. And, Vin was a huge influence on my career. Frankly, I was tempted to break my vow to not blog during my vacation and write my own tribute to Scully. But, with all the other tributes pouring out, there was no need. Scully’s voice will long reverberate in my collective thoughts at every baseball game I attend. And, outside of Walter Cronkite, no broadcaster had more stature.
In addition to my Storm Chasers’ game, there were three Kansas City Royals games –a doubleheader on August 9, in which the Royals split with the Chicago Whitesox, and last Sunday, when K.C. actually shut out my beloved Dodgers, 4-0. This is just my luck, as the Dodgers pummeled the Royals in two previous games at Kauffman Stadium. In an earlier blog, I predicted L.A. would win the World Series. Check back with me in October on that prediction. And though the Royals continue to struggle, the future looks a bit brighter with the recent infusion of young talent – most notably starting pitcher Brady Singer. He won two games I attended during my vacation. Hopefully, there’s a Cy Young Award in his future.
3. The Iowa State Fair: How does one describe the state fair to people living outside of Iowa? How about Disneyland with cows and pigs?
Seriously, no August vacation would have been complete without the annual sojourn to the state fairgrounds. This was my first state trip since before the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was great to see another sign of normalcy – whatever that is. Friday, August 12 was a typical fair day – a warm day jammed packed with people. According to the Des Moines Register, more than 103.000 people were in attendance that day – many of whom jammed the Varied Industries Building, seeking relief from the heat.
As usual, fairgoers had plenty of food choices. And, don’t worry, this reporter sampled many a culinary offering at the fairgrounds – including the traditional Barksdale cookies, and a new concoction from the Dairy Bar, the Minty Moo Parfait, featuring vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup and Girl Scout chocolate mint cookies. Fortunately, my blood sugar wasn’t tested after eating it.
Speaking of fair food, my wife Mary and daughter Anna sampled another new fair concession offering – the “OMG Chicken Sandwich” from Chicken City. It’s a lightly-battered chicken breast covered in sugar-coated corn flakes and served on a glazed doughnut. Oh, it’s also topped with bacon and drizzled with syrup. No doubt your arteries are hardening just reading about this.
There you have it – a summary of a two weeks of fun (not to mention sleeping in later). Now that a wedding is under our belts, it’s time to look ahead to the fall months filled with football, the November general elections, and, somehow, a theater production.
Wish me luck. I’ll need another two week break – if not another Minty Moo Parfait – by the time Christmas arrives.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.