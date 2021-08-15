(Shenandoah) – We now return to our regularly-scheduled programming.
After a long break, this reporter’s Sunday morning blog is back – much to the enjoyment of its readers (all four of you). I know, I know, I’ve been back to work for two weeks after my two-week vacation in late July. Still, it’s been a couple weeks since I’ve blogged. So, it’s time to get off my duff.
And, what better way to resume my blog by explaining where I was the past few weeks? Some of that time was spent in a city I called home for five years.
As the late Jack Webb would say, ”this is the city…Los Angeles, California.”
COVID-19 prevented any traveling in the summer of 2020. So, it was with great eagerness that I returned to the old stomping grounds, not only to visit family members living out there, but also to revisit some familiar –and in many cases, sentimental – locations.
Like the rest of the country, southern California is still dealing with the continuing pandemic. Mask mandates remain in place for most indoor locations in Los Angeles County, so I wore face coverings at every location I visited. We won’t delve into that subject any further.
What follows is a brief synopsis of some of my SoCal tour stops:
SoFi Stadium: That picture placed on the front of the carousel was taken as my plane descended into Los Angeles International Airport. And, if that doesn’t give you an idea of the enormity of one of L.A.’s newest attractions, seeing it on the ground definitely will.
My sister and I had a chance to tour the new home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and the San DiegERRRRRRRRR L.A. Chargers. It was a mind-blowing experience. Sure, it resembles more of a spaceship on the outside than a football stadium. But, SoFi Stadium’s interior features everything you would want in a modern sports venue, and more: a giant, wraparound electronic scoreboard, comfy seating with cup holders, numerous concession stands, state-of-the-art locker rooms (Aaron Donald’s locker was prominently displayed), and of course, the all-important luxury boxes.
Unfortunately, preparations for an upcoming concert prevented our tour from reaching the field. And, we weren’t allowed in all of the luxury boxes (especially one our tour guide said may have been owned by a professional athlete who may be playing for a professional basketball team in Los Angeles. Hint: he recently changed his jersey number from 23 to 6!).
Oh, did I mention that SoFi Stadium will host Super Bowl 56 in February, as well as the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2028 Summer Olympics?
Other highlights:
The Farmers Market: Not to be confused with the farmers market in Priest Park, no visit to L.A. is complete without a stop at this historic location on 3rd and Fairfax. Located next to CBS’ Television City studios, the Farmers Market features stands and restaurants with every food imaginable. The Grove Shopping Center next door adds to the experience.
Hollywood and Highland: As with other L.A. attractions, this retail and restaurant development is still rebounding from the pandemic. Built around the famous Grauman’s Chinese Theater on Hollywood Boulevard, The complex gives visitors a chance to view the Hollywood sign, and a taste of everything else associated with Hollywood – from its glitziness to its decadence. The Hollywood Walk of Fame is still a major attraction. Heck, if you look hard, you can find the Everly Brothers’ star about a block away from the theater. Other attractions include the Roosevelt Hotel, the El Capitan Theater – located next to the studio where “Jimmy Kimmel Live” airs – and the Dolby Theater, the site of the Academy Awards (when I visited, Dolby Theater was still closed to the public because of COVID).
Dodger Stadium: Dyersville has its Field of Dreams. Los Angeles has THE Cathedral of Baseball.
Granted, I’m biased. Dodger Stadium was like a second home to me when I lived out there in the 1980’s. And, it’s still at the top of the list of every return visit. But, there is really no better place to watch a baseball game than Dodger Stadium. Almost 60 years after it first opened, the ballpark at Chavez Ravine is still a jewel. Its newest attraction is the Centerfield Pavilion. Located beyond the centerfield wall, the pavilion features numerous concession stands, a team store, a performance stage, a Jackie Robinson statue, and various Dodger memorabilia. What made my return extra special was that the Dodgers actually won a game there. Two home runs by Chris Taylor and a solo shot by Will (the Thrill) Smith helped the Dodgers beat Colorado 3-2.
Santa Monica Pier: Think of a mini-Iowa State Fair placed near an ocean. The pier has been a traditional gathering place for any an Angeleno or tourist for decades. Though it was cloudy and cool on my particular visiting day (heck, it even RAINED early that morning), the pier was still full of visitors from all over the place. People were even venturing into the water at nearby Santa Monica Beach (and no, there weren’t any sharks around). Why, there’s even booths that sell funnel cakes (though I couldn’t find any fried Twinkies!).
Those are just a few of my observations from my recent trip to LaLaLand. Time wouldn’t permit me to stop at other famous sites (someday, I WILL return to Disneyland and Universal Studios).
Each return trip to L.A. is a wonderful homecoming. Southern California will always be a part of my life. But, make no mistake about it: every visit out there makes me appreciate what we have here in southwest Iowa, and how much I love small town living in Shenandoah.
This reporter took one other sentimental journey over the past month: a return to my hometown of Fremont, for my 40th anniversary high school class reunion. Yikes. More about that in my next blog.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.