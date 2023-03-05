(Shenandoah) – One thing that sets KMA apart from other radio stations in this region is its rich history.
Sometimes, the occupants at 209 North Elm here in Shenandoah get so busy with our day-to-day activities, there’s little time to reflect on the 98 years of service to southwest Iowa, northwest Missouri, southeast Nebraska – and even northeast Kansas. But, the people who went before us at this station left a lasting legacy, and a tradition very few area media outlets can match.
Fortunately, there’s a little reminder of the station’s history at the station – bound copies of the KMA Guide. Years before the internet, cell phones, Facebook, Youtube, Instagram, what have you, KMA employed various methods to engage its listeners. One of those was the KMA Guide – a small publication mailed out once a month providing a guide to not only the station’s programming, but also behind-the-scenes details involving KMA personalities and their families.
This week, I thought it would be fun to open the pages of one of the guides, and look back at station activities in years past. Today, we’ll review the KMA Guide from March, 1963, a time when John F. Kennedy was in the White House, “Walk Like a Man” by the Four Seasons topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and “the Beverly Hillbillies” was the most-watched TV show.
Here’s some of the highlights of the KMA Guide published 60 years ago this month…
--- This month’s cover features sportscaster Andy Andersen and Dean Naven clad in KMA blazers – signifying their coverage of high school girls and boys basketball games across the region. Even back then, KMA’s tournament trail coverage reigned supreme.
--- Then-station owner and president Ed May Sr.’s monthly column begins by thanking people who helped his family during his daughter Karen’s recent hospitalization. In fact, May and his wife were in Jamaica when Karen was injured in a car accident.
--- Legendary KMA weatherman Frank Field writes about his daily round-trip journey to Omaha, where he hosted “Over the Garden Fence” on KMTV, channel 3 for many years. Remember, May Broadcasting at one time owned not only KMTV but KFAB in Omaha and other radio and TV stations across the country.
--- KMA Farm Director Jack Gowing updates readers on activities at his farm, including the escape of young bulls from a pen, and issues with starlings. It’s amazing to think that Gowing had time for farming while keeping listeners up to date on market information. This reporter has very little time for Netflix these days.
--- Ethel Baldwin, Frank Field’s “right hand gal” offers gardening tips – information no doubt gleaned while serving as Field’s secretary and assistant.
--- Doris Murphy’s “On the KMA Party Line” column gives more insight on Karen May’s accident, but also the scoop on other events at KMA, including the recent hiring of a new clerical worker, Nancy O’Day, and the efforts of then-KMA announcer Jim Ross (Lightfoot), who arose early one morning to cover a fire at the Farragut Elevator.
Murphy also mentioned how KMA Program Director Dean Naven’s wife Claudine recently appeared as a nun in the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group’s production of “Ladies in Retirement.” In fact, Dean and Claudine were just two of the many KMA connections to SWITG. Over the years, a long list of KMA staffers and family members have graced the Park Playhouse stage. But, that’s subject matter for another blog at another time.
--- Interestingly enough, Dean Naven is the subject of this month’s “Getting to Know You” column, featuring the personality traits of KMA staffers (or at least the stuff they wanted publicized). Listed under “Things I Really Like:” Dark suits, medium rare steak, pro football, and daily newspaper, magazine and wire service reading (remember wire services?). Listed under “But I Really Don’t Care For:” Getting up at 4 a.m. (because he was the morning news anchor back then), going to bed, and TV sitcoms.
--- Mary Williams, one of KMA’s many female air personalities, detailed her family’s activities in her own column.
--- There’s a monthly recipe column, featuring entries for Swiss steak in sour cream, upside down hamburger pie, St. Patrick’s Day salad and dried beef casserole (uh…yum?).
--- There’s also a picture of the winner and runner up of the recent VFW Voice of Democracy contest.
--- And, what would the KMA Guide be without the monthly programming guide? Monday through Friday programs in March, 1963 included “The Town and Country Hour,” “Western Star Time,” “RFD 960,” “Housewives Serenade,” and “Back to the Bible.” KMA aired plenty of ABC radio network programs, such as “Lawrence Welk’s Show” (anna one, anna two….), “Tom Harmon Sports,” and, of course, Paul Harvey (remember Paul Harvey?). Another network staple: “The Breakfast Club” (no, that’s Don McNeill’s legendary morning radio program, not the mid-1980’s movie of the same name). Besides the aforementioned personalities, others at the KMA mic included Warren Nielsen, Tom Beavers, Billie Oakley and legendary newsman Ralph Childs. Weekend programming includes “the KMA Bandstand Country Style,” hosted by Mike Heuer.
Hope you found this KMA Guide flashback as fascinating as I did. Fortunately, kmaland.com is today’s method of informing listeners of ongoing activities. But as a lover of broadcasting history, combing through the guide’s pages offered a refreshing review of a radio station’s activities from 60 years ago – a time when people were closer, and communicated with each other through talking, rather than by texting.
Of course, 1963 was an eventful year for KMA. Later that year, the station’s operations moved from the old Mayfair Auditorium to its new facilities across the street. And in November, a horrific event in Dallas interrupted KMA’s programming and the lives of its listeners. Nothing would be the same after that.
We’ll open up another KMA Guide issue some other time. Besides, I need ideas for blogs, and you can only feature “Useless Trivia” and “Mikenac the Magnificent,” or write about Norma Geli’s Las Vegas videos so many times.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.