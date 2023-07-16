(Shenandoah) – Los Angeles and southern California are what you make of them.
That’s how one person sums up the vast region I called home for five years in the 1980’s. Every visit out there is more than vacation to me – it’s a homecoming.
My latest trip to L.A. was no different. It was so much fun to return to one of “my old stomping grounds” (readers of this weekly blog know I have several), and to see some family members – especially my brother-in-law, who celebrated his 80th birthday during my week-long stay.
Actually, there was something different this time around. For the first time, I decided to record certain parts of my vacation on video. In my continuing quest to become a YouTube content creator, certain tourist attractions were the subjects of video productions.
Two of the planned four videos have been completed thus far – because, after all, I DO have my real job with KMA News. But, here’s some impressions of some of the high points of my recent excursion on the BEST Coast:
Hollywood & Highland: There’s no doubt about it – visiting Hollywood Boulevard is always an, uh, cultural experience. Oh, sure, there’s your share of unusual individuals strolling the five or six blocks surrounding Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue – the focal point of tourist activities. It’s about the same atmosphere you’d experience while walking along the Las Vegas strip – minus the intense heat. But, if you’re into movie history and want to see individuals from all walks of life – for better or worse – you need to check out the area around the Ovation Shopping Center, the Dolby Theatre (the home of the Academy Awards), the El Capital Theatre (home of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,”) and the TCL Chinese Theatre (formally Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, formally Mann’s Chinese Theatre). There’s, of course, the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the footprints and handprints of a long list of move luminaries in front of the Chinese theater.
And, would you believe, in the midst of all the tourists, I actually ran into some folks from home: Alex and Zaine Kellison of Shenandoah were walking along Hollywood Boulevard during a layover in L.A. on their honeymoon! Who wrote THIS script?
For all its quirks, I enjoyed my time in Hollywood – until about 1:30 that afternoon, when the people with boa constrictors showed up. ‘Nuff said.
You can view my video impressions of my Hollywood visit through a link on my YouTube channel. A shorter video offers a quick view of the Dolby Theatre.
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures: This was one of two new attractions visited during my recent trip. Constructed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the museum is located inside the renovated May Company Building at the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in the heart of L.A. and Hollywood. If Hollywood Boulevard is a slice of movie history, the Academy Museum is a film buff’s nirvana. Visitors will get an up-close view of fascinating movie artifacts, such as the piano that Sam used to “play it again” in “Casablanca,” Don Vito Corleone’s desk from “The Godfather,” the actual C-3PO and RD-D2 costumes from the “Star Wars” movies and other goodies. Moreover, the museum offers a complete tutorial on the entire moviemaking process.
For more details on this new tourist attraction, check out my Academy Museum of Motion Pictures video on my YouTube Channel.
There’s two more future L.A.-related videos in the works:
Santa Monica Pier: Besides the freeways, smog and high gas prices, many non-SoCal residents think of the beaches when they think of L.A. There’s a whole list of beaches to visit in that region – Malibu, Zuma, Huntington, Manhattan, Redondo, Venice – just to name a few. And, I’ve spent time at most of those beaches over the years. But there’s something about Santa Monica Beach that keeps me coming back. Of course, the big reason is the pier, which includes Pacific Park. It’s an amusement park featuring a roller coaster, the famous Ferris wheel and other rides similar to what you find at, say, the Iowa State Fair – only at a beach.
The Hollywood Bowl: This is another first-time locale for this ex-Angeleno turned southwest Iowan. Amazingly, in all my years in L.A. I never visited one of the city’s most historic entertainment venues. The Hollywood Bowl has been the site of a long list of musical and stage performances over the years – ranging from symphony orchestras and operas to concerts from the likes of the Beatles, and, even Monty Python.
My first Hollywood Bowl visit featured a concert by the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, under the direction of Gustavo Dudamel, who recently created waves (not the ones from the Pacific Ocean) when he announced his acceptance of a similar position with – gasp! – the New York Philharmonic (Kind of like jumping from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the New York Yankees). Needless to say, I got my culture fix – but one far different from Hollywood Boulevard.
Hopefully, I’ll complete videos and shorts on my impressions of Santa Monica Pier and the Hollywood Bowl in the next couple of weeks (when I’m not working on video stories for kmaland.com).
Oh, sure, there were other high points of the trip, such as my customary pilgrimage to Dodger Stadium where I saw my beloved Dodgers defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 6-4. And, no visit is complete without rolling through the drive-thru of an In-N-Out Burger.
Sorry, no Pink’s Hot Dogs visit this trip. In fact, there’s so many other places in L.A. I’ve never visited – the Battleship USS Iowa, for example in San Pedro Harbor, as well as the La Brea Tar Pits, the Griffith Park Observatory, and even the Hollywood sign, for example. Also on my list are return trips to previous haunts – including SoFi Stadium (for an actual L.A. Rams’ game), the Rose Bowl (hmm, Nebraska plays at UCLA in 2024), and the California Science Museum (to take one more look at the Space Shuttle Endeavor).
And, yes, before my time on this earth is over, I hope to return to Disneyland and Universal Studios.
There’s also many more locations in the world on my, long, long, LOOONNNG bucket list (including another trip to Las Vegas). But, all that is in the future, as part of my goal to become KMAland’s answer to Norma Geli.
After all, we still have plenty of things to do this summer. And, the Iowa State Fair is calling.
Oh, and one more thing: check out my blog from my 2021 visit to Los Angeles here.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.