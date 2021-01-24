(Saturday) – Hope you’ve enjoyed the weather this weekend – because Monday will not be pleasant.
As you read this, most of KMAland is under a winter storm warning from early Monday morning through early Tuesday morning. A major storm front is expected to invade the region – as Dan Rather would say – “like a bull with a helpless matador in his sight.” The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska is predicting between 6 to 12 inches of snow in the region, with the highest amounts south of a line from Seward to Lincoln to Nebraska City to Red Oak. Blowing snow and freezing precipitation is also in the mix.
Gulp…
Yeah, I know, it’s January, and we should expect this kind of weather this time of year. But, that doesn’t mean I have to like it. In fact, after a slow start to the winter, KMAland has had two major snow events within the past month – the December 29th snow storm, and last Friday’s “blizzard” that didn’t generate a lot of snow, but still packed a wallop with high winds and blowing snow.
We’ll see what Monday’s storm brings. Just keep your snow boots and snow shovel handy, and make sure your snow blower has plenty of gas. Bring it on.
Now that we got the weather forecast out of the way, let’s get to the subject at hand – the passing of a broadcasting legend.
Like others in the profession, this reporter was saddened by the news of Larry King’s passing Saturday at the age of 87. King is best known for his nightly interview program on CNN from 1985 until 2010. But, older folks like me remember when King was, indeed, the king of the overnight air waves.
In 1978, King took over an all-night talk radio program on the Mutual Radio Network – later swallowed by Westwood One. In its early days, the program ran from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. central time. In the first couple of hours, King interviewed a wide range of guests –from politicians of both parties, to entertainers, musicians, sport figures, and other luminaries. Being a guest on King’s show became the “in” thing to do in the 1980’s.
At around 2 a.m., King’s program switched to its next segment, entitled “Open Phone America,” in which anybody and everybody called in with a question or comment about any particular topic. King’s trademark was to introduce each caller by their hometown (“We go to Syracuse, New York, hello…Allerton, Pennsylvania, hello…”). Some callers became regulars, such as “the Chair,” and the “Miami Derelict.” King would put up with callers’ shenanigans to a point. Callers who didn’t have their act together would hear an inpatient, slightly perturbed King ask, “What’s your question, sir,” then get cut off if they were still stumbling around.
As a high school student in Fremont, listening to King’s program became a nightly ritual (along with watching Johnny Carson on “The Tonight Show”). To me, King’s program was a revelation, because most local radio at that time resembled a juke box, and the talk radio format had yet to take hold. King’s program opened a window on the world, and introduced a new style of broadcasting. King’s work no doubt attracted the attention of Ted Turner, who brought King to CNN when the fledgling cable news organization was still struggling in the mid 1980’s.
It can be argued that King’s program changed cable news outlets and talk radio forever. Interview programs based around personalities became the norm on CNN, as well as MSNBC and Fox News upon their arrivals in 1996. Moreover, King spawned a host of talk radio personalities who followed in his footsteps – for better, for worse. While being polar opposites politically, personalities like Russ Limbaugh, Glenn Beck, Sean Hannity, Bill O’Reilly, Michael Savage and others owe at least a part of their success to the trail that King blazed. Indeed, Jim Bohannon came to prominence as a fill-in for King, and later inherited King’s late-night radio program. Bohannon shared his memories of King in an interview on WGN's "News Nation" program. A link is provided here.
Shameless plug: Bahannon is heard every Monday through Friday evenings from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. here on KMA (except when preempted by sports coverage).
Unlike those previously-mentioned air personalities, King was not afraid to interview individuals whose politics differed from his. When listening to King, you knew where he stood, but he still welcomed guests on his radio and television programs from all over the political spectrum.
What I’ll remember about Larry King was that he was a survivor. After starting his career in Miami, King lost his radio and television jobs after being accused of grand larceny – charges that were later dropped. He filed for bankruptcy at about the time his national radio show began on Mutual – and talked about it on the air. He faced one health crisis after another – a heart attack, quintuple bypass surgery, lung cancer and most recently, COVID-19. He was married eight times. A son and daughter died within weeks of each other in August of last year.
Up until Saturday, King endured it all. After leaving CNN, King was a staple on TV infomercials. During baseball season, King was usually spotted sitting in a seat behind home plate at Dodger Stadium, watching his beloved Los Angeles Dodgers in action.
Ironically, King’s seat was located not too far from where Tommy Lasorda sat. Both seats will be empty come the start of this baseball season. And, the world will be a lot quieter –and emptier.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.