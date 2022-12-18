(Shenandoah) -- It's inevitable, I guess--the older you get, the more nostalgic you get for Christmases past.
This is especially true with this reporter. If you're an avid reader of these Sunday blogs (and there's only four of you), you've probably noticed I often wax nostalgia. Hey's it's lot easier than waxing floors! And, as I approach a milestone birthday next May (hint: it's the 30th anniversary of my 30th birthday), I find myself flashing back to childhood memories more and more often these days. To be honest, I don't have too many fond memories of my early years--outside of trivial pop culture. However, I consider myself fortunate to have been a child of the 1960's and '70's--the Golden Age of Action Figures.
Yes, it was a great era for some great toys. I ought to know--I had most of them, thanks to some loving parents willing to spend hard-earned cash at Christmastime to ensure us kids had some super gifts. And, I had the privilege of owning some great action figures that I played with for hours, and hours and hours.
Those of you who grew up during that same era probably had your own favorites. But, when you starting writing the history of action figures, you start with the granddaddy of 'em all--G.I. Joe!
With the growing popularity of Barbie dolls, which Mattel introduced in the late 1950's, Hasbro decided boys needed a doll line of their own. Hence, the creation of G.I. Joe--America's movable fighting man. Beginning in 1964, boys flocked to toy stores to purchase the full line of Joes--including the Action Soldier, Action Marine, Action Sailor, Action Pilot. But, let's be clear--they weren't DOLLS! Hasbro officials decided that calling G.I. Joes "dolls" would stigmatize boys (remember, this was the 1960's). Hence, the term ACTION FIGURE was born, and forever etched in the American lexicon.
What made the toys exciting was the dollERRRRRRRRR action figures were 12" tall with flexible joints--so they weren't too big or cumbersome to play with. Moreover, G.I. Joes were designed as miniature replicas of servicemen--complete with realistic outfits, weapons and accessories, and some cool vehicles (each sold separately).
In the late 1960's, in celebration of the U.S. space program, Hasbro introduced a G.I. Joe astronaut. Since I was a space nut, the astronaut version was my favorite. Complete with a space capsule and spacesuit straight out of Project Mercury, you could create your own G.I. Joe space missions. In fact, the capsule even floated for splashdowns--provided that you had your G.I. Joe frogmen and G.I. Joe helicopter for recoveries. Of course, having a bathtub or pool was necessary for actual water situations.
As popular as G.I. Joes were, the toy line was also victimized by poor timing. As dissent over the Vietnam grew in the U.S. in the late '60's, many parents objected to purchasing Joes--which were considered war toys. Thus, Hasbro found they had to retool the action figures, reducing the military overtones.
Thus, in 1970, America was introduced to the G.I. Joe Adventure Team!
While the uniforms may not have changed much, the Joes were no longer military personnel--they were ADVENTURERS!! Yes, there was the Land Adventurer, the Air Adventurer, the Sea Adventurer--you get the idea. To emphasize the adventure theme, kids could purchase a full assortment of playsets. Complete with a wide variety of costumes and vehicles, the playsets transported G.I. Joes to adventures all over the world.
Each playset had an exciting title, such as "Secret of the Mummy's Tomb," (complete with mummy and tomb), "Eight Ropes of Danger," (Joe battles an octopus) and, of course "White Tiger Hunt," (which featured--duh--a white tiger). It's too bad Hasbro didn't produce more realistic playsets, like "Misery of the Doubleparked Jeep," "Hunt for the Missing Wiener Dog," or "Frustration of the Clogged Toilet."
One of my favorite all-time Christmas gifts was the G.I. Headquarters. The Rosetta stone of all playsets, the headquarters featured a radio room--which resembled the KMA control room--an elevated observation deck with working searchlight, and an equipment bay. Never mind the facility was, in reality, smaller than the Everly Brothers Childhood Home. The headquarters was essential to every G.I. Joe collection.
But what made the Adventure Team line of Joes different from earlier versions was the introduction of....lifelike hair! No longer was the hair plastic! No, each G.I. had actual fuzz on top of their heads--and most of them had beards!
I'll say the hair was lifelike. At least two of my G.I. Joes actually went bald!
As the 1970's progressed, the G.I. Joe line got really silly. In addition to lifelike hair, the Joes soon possessed...the Kung Fu grip! Actually, all they did was rubberize G.I. Joe's hands. All the better to handle guns, knives and other accessories. And, the "Kung Fu" moniker mirrored the popularity of the Bruce Lee martial arts movies, and the "Kung Fu" TV series starring David Carradine. But, this action figure consumer kept asking himself, "why does G.I. Joes NEED a Kung Fu grip?" After all, if you're in a kung fu fight, isn't grabbing your opponent counterproductive? Bruce Lee never bothered with his grip in "Enter the Dragon." He wanted to chop and kick the bleep out of the bad guys!
Legend has it that the Kung Fu grip idea was selected over another idea: the new G.I. Joe, with actual foot odor!
Then, G.I. Joe really jumped the shark (and no, I'm talking about the "Shark's Surprise" playset). Facing decreasing sales and growing competition from other successful action figure lines, Hasbro rolled out such forgettable toys as Mike Power, Atomic Man. For one thing, any kid knew that Mike Power was a direct ripoff of Kenner's popular Steve Austin figure from the "Six Million Dollar Man" lineup of toys. What was really strange was that Mike only had ONE bionic--pardon me--ATOMIC leg! How could the guy run with just one superpowered leg?
Once more, the dude didn't have lifelike hair! BOO!
Then, there was--sing along with me--Bulletman, the Human Bullet!! Yes, a G.I. Joe superhero with a bullet-shaped helmet (wait, WHAT?). Frankly, the TV commercial was more memorable than the actual toy. And, unfortunately, there were the Intruders! Advertised as the Joes' first real opponents from another planet, the Intruders were considerably shorter, and no more terrifying than the average Fox News host.
Eventually, the end came for the G.I. Joe line in the mid-1970's. Due to declining sales and increasing production and materials costs, Hasbro shrunk the action figures to eight inches tall--about the same size as the red-hot selling Mego superhero action figures. And, they were renamed Super Joe. But, there was nothing super about them, and by the end of the 1970's, G.I. Joes were only a fond memory of a bygone era, and gone from most toy shelves.
But, wait! the resurrection of G.I. Joe would come in the 1980's. Granted, the action figures were even smaller, but the new size and accessories proved a big hit with kids of that era. It didn't hurt that "G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero" was one of the most popular animated TV cartoons of the decade.
By then, I was way too old for toys. Regrettably, I made the terrible mistake of selling my entire G.I. Joe collection--along with numerous other action figures--in a garage sale in the summer of 1982, which followed my first year of college at Cal State L.A. You see, my mother pushed me to sell my stuff, saying I needed to give up childish things and start acting more mature. That, and she needed to free up space in the basement.
Granted, the sale's proceeds paid for clothing and textbooks for my sophomore year in college. But, to this day, selling off all of my precious toys remains one of the biggest mistakes of my life (other than picking the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the World Series this year).
Though all of my G.I. Joes are gone, those wonderful Christmas Days filled with action figures--and the seemingly summer days and Saturdays of playtime that followed--are among my most pleasant childhood memories. And, on nights when I have insomnia--too wound up over some news story or video project--I start counting my G.I. Joes, Big Jims, Mego action figures, etc.
Eventually, I fall asleep and sweet dreams follow. Too bad my lifelike hair is falling out.
