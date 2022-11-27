(Shenandoah) – Since Mike Peterson is enjoying his Thanksgiving weekend (actually, he’s procrastinating again), it’s time to bring in a REAL turkey…that strange visitor from the east!
The all-knowing, all omniscient, famous seer, sage, soothsayer, and former campaign manager to Dr. Oz…Mikenac the Magnificent!!!
Today, Mikenac will divine the answers to questions in hermetically-sealed envelopes kept in a mayonnaise jar on Funk and Wagnall’s porch since noon yesterday. NO ONE knows the contents! But, Mikenac, in his borderline mystical way, will ascertain the answers having never before seen the question!
MIKENAC: Those introductions keep getting longer! I must have complete silence!
The answer: “The Cleaning Lady”
The question: Name the only Twitter employee keeping their job under Elon Musk.
The answer: an ant, a flea and a termite
The question: Name the only three things smaller than Kanye West’s I.Q.
The answer: “Wakonda Forever”
The question: Where are losing political candidates moving to after this month’s general elections?
The answer: trapezoid
The question: How do you capture a zoid?
The answer: “Nuncrackers”
The question: What snack foods do nuns enjoy?
(LOUD GROANS FROM THE AUDIENCE)
MIKENAC: May a diseased yak leave something besides presents under your Christmas tree.
The answer: A partridge in a pear tree
The question: With inflation, what’s the only gift anyone can afford this Christmas?
The answer: “The Sound of Music”
The question: Name something people will never hear when watching The American Music Awards.
The answer: Instagram
The question: Describe a grandmother who can run the 100 meter dash in under 10 seconds.
The answer: Artemis I
The question: Who won the arm wrestling match between Artemis and Mike Peterson?
ANNOUNCER: I hold in my hand the LAST envelope…
(LOUD CHEERING FROM THE AUDIENCE)
MIKENAC: May a crazed YouTube influencer like and subscribe to your girlfriend!!
The answer: Friar Tuck, Travis Kelce and Vladimir Putin
The question: Name a monk, a hunk and a punk.
Mikenac the Magnificent is a guest blogger for KMA Senior News Anchor/Reporter Mike Peterson. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership (and this is the last Thanksgiving weekend Mike is taking off).