(Shenandoah) – With Mike Peterson taking a rare Sunday off from his blog (yeah, right!), it’s time to call in our guest blogger…that strange visitor from the east!
The all-knowing, all omniscient, famous seer, sage, soothsayer, and former lifeguard at the Wilson Aquatics Center…Mikenac the Magnificent!
Today, Mikenac will once again divine the answers from hermetically-sealed envelopes kept in a mayonnaise jar on Funk and Wagnall’s porch since noon today. NO ONE knows the contents, but Mikenac, in his borderline mystical way, will ascertain the answers having never before seen the question.
Mikenac: Peterson owes me big time for this. I must have complete silence…
The answer: Rolaids, Tums and the “Barbie” movie
The question: Name two acid indigestion medications and why moviegoers took them.
ANNOUNCER: You are correct, sir! Hi-ohhhhhh!!!
The answer: Marnie Simons Elementary School
The question: Name the only school not joining the Big 10 Conference recently.
The answer: The Iowa Hawkeyes, the Iowa State Cyclones and the UNI Panthers.
The question: Name the only groups Governor Reynolds hasn’t sent to the U.S.-Mexican border.
The answer: scallywag
The question: What does a scally do with his tail when he’s happy?
(LOUD MOANS FROM THE AUDIENCE)
Mikenac: May your next date end in a two-hour early dismissal!
The answer: “Double Trouble”
The question: Describe Mike Peterson’s newswriting and proofreading skills.
The answer: “Blue Beetle”
The question: What do you call a beetle who broke up with his girlfriend?
The answer: Vivek Ramaswamy
The question: How do you spell “John Smith” after drinking 30 tequila shots?
The answer: Bora Bora
The question: Describe watching two NFL preseason games back-to-back.
The answer: “1927”
The question: How many years have the screenwriters and actors’ strikes lasted?
ANNOUCER: I hold in my hand the LAST envelope!
(LOUD CHEERING FROM THE AUDIENCE)
Mikenac: May a crazed football referee penalize your sister for holding!
The answer: Elon Musk, Wellmark and the average Kansas City Royals fan
The question: Name a CEO, an HMO and someone who’s SOL.
Mikenac the Magnificent is the guest blogger for KMA Senior News Anchor/Reporter Mike Peterson. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership (so don’t call them!).