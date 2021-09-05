(Shenandoah) – With Mike Peterson gearing up for the Essex Labor Day Parade, we have no choice but to call in our guest blogger…that strange visitor from the east!
The all-seeing, all-knowing, all omniscient, famous seer, sage, soothsayer, and former college football special teams’ analyst…MIKENAC THE MAGNIFICENT!!!
Today, Mikenac will divine the answers to questions from hermetically-sealed envelopes kept in a mayonnaise jar on Funk and Wagnall's porch since noon yesterday. NO ONE knows the contents! But Mikenac, in his borderline mystical way, will ascertain the answers having never before seen the questions!
Mikenac: Uh, yeah!!!
I must have complete silence…
Announcer: You’ve had it many times before…
The answer: “Stillwater”
The question: Describe the Wilson Aquatic Center at the end of a swimming season.
The answer: UFC 269
The question: Name a fighting league, and the number of Shenandoah mayoral candidates.
The answer: “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”
The question: Name the new Nebraska Cornhusker fight song.
The answer: Indeed, Careerlink and former “Jeopardy” host Mike Richards
The question: Name two job search websites, and someone who should use them.
The answer: An L.A. freeway during a traffic jam, quicksand and Twitter
The question: Name three bad places to be stuck in.
Announcer: HI-OHHHHH!! You are correct, sir!!!
The answer: Week Zero
The question: What two words describe John Cena’s acting abilities?
The answer: “Card Sharks”
The question: Who does a scuba diver play poker with?
(LOUD MOANS FROM THE AUDIENCE)
Mikenac: May a seasick sea lion regurgitate in your paddleboat!
The answer: Warm milk, gentle music and Mike Peterson’s blogs
The question: Name three things that put you to sleep.
The answer: “The Suicide Squad”
The question: Describe any NFL team playing the Kansas City Chiefs this season.
Announcer: I hold in my hand the LAST envelope
(LOUD CHEERING FROM THE AUDIENCE)
Mikenac: May the only love letter you ever receive be from an IRS agent!
The answer: Manawa, a boa constrictor, and Bishop Syracuse’s football team
The question: Name a lake, a snake and a fake!
Mikenac the Magnificent is guest blogger for KMA Senior News Anchor/Reporter Mike Peterson (and we still don’t know why!). The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its ownership and its management.