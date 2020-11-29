(Shenandoah) – With Mike Peterson taking Thanksgiving weekend off (actually, he’s too lazy to write a blog this weekend), it’s time to call in our guest blogger…that strange visitor from the east!
The all-knowing, all omniscient, famous seer, sage, soothsayer, and former campaign adviser to Theresa Greenfield...MIKENAC THE MAGNIFICENT!!!
Today, Mikenac will divine the answers to questions from hermetically-sealed envelopes kept in a mayonnaise jar on Funk and Wagnall's porch since noon yesterday. NO ONE knows the contents! But Mikenac, in his borderline mystical way, will ascertain the answers having never before seen the questions!
MIKENAC: I must have complete silence.
ANNOUNCER: You’ve had it many times before!
The answer: A unicorn, toilet paper supplies and a Nebraska football victory.
The question: Name three things that are hard to find.
ANNOUNCER: You are correct, sir! HI-OHHHHH!!!
The answer: “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire…..”
The question: With a bad economy, what will most Americans be having for Christmas dinner?
The answer: Trees Forever
The question: Where will most of Tiger Woods’ tee shots land the rest of his career?
The answer: “Wonder Woman 1984”
The question: Name a superheroine, and the combined ages of Tom Brady and Drew Brees.
The answer: "Molly B's Polka Party"
The question: What comes after "Molly A's Polka Party?"
(LOUD GROANS FROM THE AUDIENCE)
MIKENAC: May your next colonoscopy and root canal appointment fall on the same day!
The answer: Snickers
The question: How does Mike Peterson’s wife react when he puts on a Speedo?
The answer: “TOUCHDOWN KAN-SAS CITY!!”
The question: What does Mitch Holthus say when his plane lands at Kansas City International Airport?
The answer: “The Masked Singer”
The question: Describe Ed Sheeren during a pandemic.
The answer: suspended animation
The question: What happens when Mickey Mouse is caught using performance enhancing drugs?
ANNOUNCER: I hold in my hand the LAST envelope!
(LOUD CHEERING FROM THE AUDIENCE)
MIKENAC: May a vindictive reindeer leave a lump of something besides coal in your Christmas stocking!
The answer: Cheetah, Terance “Bud” Crawford and Vladimir Putin
The question: Name a chimp, a champ and a chump!
Mikenac the Magnificent in the guest blogger for KMA News Anchor/Reporter Mike Peterson. The opinions expressed in this blog – not to mention the lame attempts at humor -- are not necessarily those of this station, its management and its ownership.