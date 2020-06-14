(Shenandoah) – With Mike Peterson still recovering from the June 2nd Iowa Primary, we bring in our guest blogger—that strange visitor from the east!!
The all-knowing, all omniscient, famous seer, sage, soothsayer, and former event planner for the 2020 Iowa State Fair...MIKENAC THE MAGNIFICENT!!!
Today, Mikenac will divine the answers to questions from hermetically-sealed envelopes kept in a mayonnaise jar on Funk and Wagnall's porch since noon yesterday. NO ONE knows the contents! But Mikenac, in his borderline mystical way, will ascertain the answers having never before seen the questions!
Mikenac: I must have complete silence.
Announcer: You’ve had it many times before.
The answer: Batman, Spider-Man and the Lone Ranger
The question: Name three people who have no problem wearing masks.
The answer: "Artemis Fowl"
The question: With his team trailing, what does Artemis do in the last minute of a basketball game?
The answer: FEMA, the Department of Homeland Security, and a summer without baseball.
The question: Name two disaster agencies, and why they’re needed.
The answer: courtesy runner
The question: What do you call Usain Bolt replacing Charles Barkley in the 200 meter dash?
The answer: “The Walking Dead”
The question: Describe tourists who spent Memorial Day weekend at Lake of the Ozarks.
The answer: minefield
The question: Name the book about Hitler's ballpark.
(Loud moans from the audience)
Mikenac: May a crazed meteorologist put a cold front over your girlfriend!
The answer: Doughnuts, Swiss cheese and ESPN’s programming
The question: Name three things that have holes in them.
The answer: “High Heat”
The question: What do you get when the air conditioner breaks on the International Space Station?
The answer: The Orient Express
The question: Name the drink made with soy sauce and Ex-Lax
Announcer: I hold in my hand the LAST envelope!!
(Loud cheering from the audience)
Mikenac: May a bull elephant mate with your pet wiener dog!!
The answer: Terrance Crawford, Paul, and the year 2020 so far
The question: Name a Bud, a Rudd and a dud!!!
Mikenac the Magnificent is guest blogger for Mike Peterson, who is a senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership. In fact, this guy definitely needs to quarantine at home.