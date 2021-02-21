(Shenandoah) – Depressed over the cold, relentless winter? Well, here’s something to brighten your Sunday (we hope). It’s time for our guest blogger…that stranger visitor from the east!
The all-knowing, all omniscient, famous seer, sage, soothsayer, and former travel agent for Senator Ted Cruz…MIKENAC THE MAGNIFICENT!!!
Today, Mikenac will divine the answers to questions from hermetically-sealed envelopes kept in a mayonnaise jar on Funk and Wagnall's porch since noon yesterday. NO ONE knows the contents! But Mikenac, in his borderline mystical way, will ascertain the answers having never before seen the questions!
MIKENAC: I must have complete silence.
ANNOUNCER: You’ve had it many times before.
The answer: The Perseverance Rover
The question: Describe any vehicle staying on area roads this winter.
The answer: Ice dams
The question: What do you call curse words used by people who slip and fall on ice?
ANNOUNCER: Hi-ohhhhh!! You are correct, sir!
The answer: Moe, Larry and Curly
The question: Who’s in charge of the electric power grid in the state of Texas?
The answer: Boogity, boogity, boogity, let’s go racing!!
The question: What’s the wrong to say to a cop that’s pulled you over for speeding?
The answer: serendipity
The question: How would you introduce a dipity to a seren?
(LOUD MOANS FROM THE AUDIENCE)
MIKENAC: May your daughter’s first date be with an ISIS recruiter!
The answer: Comedy Central
The question: What do CNN staffers call MSNBC?
The answer: Seven minutes of terror
The question: Describe a Fran McCaffery postgame press conference after a Hawkeye loss.
The answer: Super Bowl 55
The question: Name a football game, and Tom Brady’s NFL retirement age.
The answer: Door Dash
The question: Describe moviegoers heading for the exits after viewing “Wonder Woman 1984.”
ANNOUNCER: I hold in my hand the LAST envelope!
(LOUD CHEERING FROM THE AUDIENCE)
MIKENAC: May a bloated polar bear colorize the snow drifts in your front yard!
The answer: A potato, Patrick Mahomes and the winter of 2021.
The question: Name a spud, a stud and a dud!
Mikenac the Magnificent is a guest blogger for Mike Peterson, who is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog – not to mention the incredibly weak jokes – are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership. (And, frankly, we wish Mikenac would get stuck in a snow bank!)