(Shenandoah) – Since Mike Peterson is on vacation (again), we have no choice but to turn once again to our guest blogger…that strange visitor from the east!
The all-knowing, all-omniscient, famous seer, sage, soothsayer, and former baby formula company executive…Mikenac the Magnificent!!!
Today, Mikenac will divine the answers to questions from hermetically-sealed envelopes kept in a mayonnaise jar on Funk and Wagnall's porch since noon yesterday. NO ONE knows the contents! But Mikenac, in his borderline mystical way, will ascertain the answers having never before seen the questions!
Mikenac: What, did Peterson run out of Useless Trivia questions? Oh, well, let’s get this over with…
The answer: “Two bits, four bits, six bits, a dollar…”
The question: Describe the pay scale for Iowa’s teachers.
The answer: “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.”
The question: Name a superhero and the college football transfer portal.
The answer: Rich Strike
The question: What happens when Warren Buffet, Elon Musk and Bill Gates walk off the job?
The answer: Dinosaurs, cheap gas and Will Smith’s movie career.
The question: Name three things that are extinct.
Announcer: You are correct, sir!! HI-OHHHHHH!!!
The answer: WebEx
The question: What’s another name for Spiderman’s ex-girlfriend?
The answer: hexagon
The question: What does an Italian witch say when removing a curse?
(LOUD MOANS FROM THE AUDIENCE)
Mikenac: May a crazed hockey player check you into the boards!
The answer: “The Mousetrap”
The question: Describe visiting Disneyland on a summer Saturday.
The answer: “There is no place like Nebraska….”
The question: Name something we’re all thankful for.
The answer: “Moonknight”
The question: What happens when someone drops their pants in front of a knight?
Announcer: I hold in my hand the LAST envelope!
(LOUD CHEERING FROM THE AUDIENCE)
Mikenac: May an aroused herd of yaks crash your graduation party!
The answer: A postseason sporting event, a Pillsbury cooking contest and gas at $4.15 a gallon.
The question: Name a playoff, a bake-off and a rip-off!!
Mikenac the Magnificent is the guest blogger for KMA Senior News Anchor/Reporter Mike Peterson (and he’s never getting another vacation after this!). The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.