(Undated) – Covering Saturday’s legislative coffee in Shenandoah left Mike Peterson no time to write his Sunday blog. That means it’s time to call in our guest blogger…that strange visitor from the east!!
The all-knowing, all-omniscient, famous seer, sage, soothsayer, and former Russian ambassador to the Ukraine, Mikenac the Magnificent!
Today, Mikenac will divine the answers to questions from hermetically-sealed envelopes kept in a mayonnaise jar on Funk and Wagnall's porch since noon yesterday. NO ONE knows the contents! But Mikenac, in his borderline mystical way, will ascertain the answers having never before seen the questions!
Mikenac: If people have time to read this after that long introduction.
I must have silence please…
The answer: “Jackass Forever”
The question: What movie tells Vladimir Putin's life story?
The answer: Wordle, TikTok and the NBA regular season.
The question: Name three colossal wastes of time.
The answer: Ducks Unlimited
The question: What happens after Donald and Daisy Duck have a one-night stand?
The answer: The Iowa West Foundation, the Wilson Trust and the Hockenberry Foundation.
The question: Name three funding sources necessary to fill up your gas tank.
Announcer: Hi-ohhhh!!! You are correct, sir!
The answer: The Avengers, the Justice League and the Shenandoah High boys bowling team.
The question: Name three superhero groups.
The answer: “The Bachelor”
The question: Describe the average American male at the end of the college and pro football seasons.
The answer: Rob Sand
The question: What does a crook do with a day at the beach?
(LOUD MOANS FROM THE AUDIENCE)
Mikenac: May a turtle order ahead of you in a fast food drive-thru!
The answer: Canada Dry
The question: Describe Canada during a drought.
The answer: A man with a mistress and a Russian Olympian.
The question: Name two people that like to cheat.
Announcer: I hold in my hand the LAST envelope!!
(LOUD CHEERING FROM THE AUDIENCE)
Mikenac: May a sick moose give you mouth-to-mouth resuscitation!
The answer: A Charollais, a New Grand Cherokee, and Count Dracula
The question: Name a sheep, a jeep and a creep!
Mikenac the Magnificent is guest blogger for KMA New Anchor/Reporter Mike Peterson (because no one else dares to do it!). The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management and its ownership.