(Shenandoah) – Since Mike Peterson is enjoying the Independence Day holiday, it’s time to bring in our own firecracker…that strange visitor from the East!
The all-knowing, all-omniscient, famous seer, sage, soothsayer, and former public address announcer for the Shenandoah Fillies’ softball team…Mikenac the Magnificent!!!
Today, Mikenac will divine the answers to questions from hermetically-sealed envelopes kept in a mayonnaise jar on Funk and Wagnall's porch since noon yesterday. NO ONE knows the contents! But Mikenac, in his borderline mystical way, will ascertain the answers having never before seen the questions!
Mikenac: I must have complete silence.
Announcer: You’ve had it many times before.
The answer: The Kansas City Royals.
The question: Who was just arrested for impersonating a baseball team?
The answer: Venus, Mars and Jupiter
The question: Name the next three new members of the Big 10 conference.
The answer: “The 1619 Project”
The question: Name the book about Mike Peterson’s age.
The answer: “Lightyear”
The question: Describe the typical Nebraska football season in terms of victories.
The answer: Mookie Betts
The question: What does Mookie do in Las Vegas?
(LOUD GROANS AND BOOS FROM THE AUDIENCE)
Mikenac: Remember: all-powerful Mikenac controls the thermostat to your air conditioner!
The answer: Kanye West, Jay-Z and 50 Cent
The question: Name two rappers and how much Dave Ramsey spends on a night on the town.
The answer: “And the rockets’ red glare, the bombs bursting in air…”
The question: What happens when somebody smokes at a fireworks stand?
The answer: "O-La-Di, Ob-La-Da"
The question: How would you introduce Ob-la-di to Ob-la-da?
The answer: UCLA
The question: What happens on a clear day in Los Angeles?
I hold in my hand the LAST envelope!
(LOUD CHEERING FROM THE AUDIENCE)
Mikenac: May a bloated pigeon dive bomb your Lexus 350!
The answer: The NBA Finals, a Pillsbury cooking contest, and high gas prices.
The answer: Name a playoff, a bake-off and a rip-off!!
Mikenac the Magnificent is a guest blogger for KMA's Senior News Anchor-Reporter Mike Peterson. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership. In fact, we really wish the Page County Board of Supervisors would pass an ordinance banning this moron!!