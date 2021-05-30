(Shenandoah) – Since Mike Peterson is enjoying the Memorial Day weekend (yep, he’s procrastinating again), we have no choice but to bring in our guest blogger…that strange visitor from the east.
The all-knowing, all omniscient, famous seer, sage, soothsayer, and former fielding instructor for the Pittsburgh Pirates…MIKENAC THE MAGNIFICENT!!!
Today, Mikenac will divine the answers to questions from hermetically-sealed envelopes kept in a mayonnaise jar on Funk and Wagnall's porch since noon yesterday. NO ONE knows the contents! But Mikenac, in his borderline mystical way, will ascertain the answers having never before seen the questions!
Mikenac: Mikenac will live up to that lofty buildup! I must have complete silence!
Announcer: You’ve had it many times before!
The answer: “Mortal Kombat”
The question: Describe the average NBA playoff game.
The answer: Mother Goose and a QAnon supporter.
The question: Name two people that are good at telling fairy tales.
The answer: Honolulu, Hawaii, Cancun, Mexico and Iowa’s May temperatures.
The question: Name two warm places, and why Iowans are going there.
Announcer: You are correct, sir! HI-OHHHHHHH!!!
The answer: “Astronauts in the Ocean”
The question: What does Elon Musk want to see at the end of a Space X mission?
The answer: 100% capacity
The question: Name something you’ll never find in Colin Cowherd’s brain.
The answer: Ginger Zee
The question: What comes after Ginger X and Ginger Y?
(LOUD MOANS FROM THE AUDIENCE)
Mikenac: Hmmmm, Mikenac falling into Percival porta john!
The answer: The Minnesota Wild
The question: Where would the Iowa Hawkeyes like to see the Gophers get lost in?
The answer: Racheal Ray, the Barefoot Contessa and Shawn Johnson East
The question: Name three people with something in the oven.
The answer: “Love, Death and Robots”
The question: Describe the life of a science fiction writer.
Announcer: I hold in my hand the LAST envelope!
(LOUD CHEERING FROM THE AUDIENCE)
Mikenac: May the desert sands of the Sahara clog your vital openings!
The answer: a civil defense siren, a train whistle and jets taking off at Eppley Airfield
The question: Name three sounds softer than Mike Peterson’s softball P.A. announcing.
Mikenac the Magnificent is the guest blogger for Mike Peterson, senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog -- and this obvious rip-off of an old Johnny Carson routine – are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.