(Shenandoah) – Now that it’s spring, looks who’s come out of hibernation – that strange visitor from the East!
The all-knowing, all omniscient, famous seer, sage, soothsayer, and former cameraman for Las Vegas YouTuber Norma Geli…MIKENAC THE MAGNIFICENT!
Today, Mikenac will divine the answers to questions in hermetically-sealed envelopes kept in a mayonnaise jar on Funk and Wagnall’s porch since noon yesterday. NO ONE knows the contents! But, Mikenac, in his borderline mystical way, will ascertain the answers having never before seen the question!
MIKENAC: Are you kidding? NO WAY!! Uh-uh! No dice! Not a chance!
ANNOUNCER: We'll double your salary.
MIKENAC: Well, on second thought...where are those envelopes?
I must have complete silence….
The answer: Tylenol, Ibuprofen and Caitlin Clark
The question: Name two pain relievers and why Iowa’s women’s basketball opponents took them.
The answer: “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
The question: Describe the average day in the KMA Newsroom.
The answer: Open burning bans
The question: Name something most people ignore more than stop signs.
The answer: Chutes and Ladders
The question: What does a barber need besides scissors to cut King Kong’s hair?
The answer: “Morbius”
The question: What do SWITG audiences get every time Mike Peterson’s cast in a production?
(LOUD MOANS FROM THE AUDIENCE)
MIKENAC: May a bloated yak add another chemical to your swimming pool!
The answer: “You People”
The question: Why are TV shows like “The Masked Singer” still on the air?
The answer: Holy mackerel!
The question: What do you get when an angler uses a howitzer instead of a fishing pole?
The answer: Icy Hot
The question: Describe KMAland’s weather on two straight spring days.
The answer: SWIPCO, WOTUS, SEA
The question: How does someone spell “cat” after drinking two bottles of Tequila?
ANNOUNCER: I hold in my hand the last envelope!
(LOUD CHEERING FROM THE AUDIENCE)
MIKENAC: May you fall asleep under a slobbering Saint Bernard!
The answer: Gibraltar, Patrick Mahomes and the LIV Golf Tour
The question: Name a rock, a jock and a crock!
