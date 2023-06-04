(Shenandoah) – With Mike Peterson still recovering from his milestone birthday, we turn to our guest blogger…that strange visitor from the east!
The all-knowing, all omniscient, famous seer, sage, soothsayer, and former Formula 1 race car driver...MIKENAC THE MAGNIFICENT!
Today, Mikenac will divine the answers to questions in hermetically-sealed envelopes kept in a mayonnaise jar on Funk and Wagnall’s porch since noon yesterday. NO ONE knows the contents! But, Mikenac, in his borderline mystical way, will ascertain the answers having never before seen the question!
MIKENAC: Let's GOOOOOO!! I must have complete silence…
ANNOUNCER: You’ve had it many times before.
The answer: Waters of the U.S.
The question: What should Shenandoah residents be getting with the proposed water rate increase?
The answer: The Sphinx, the Taj Mahal and the Roman Colosseum
The question: Name the only three things in the world older than Mike Peterson?
ANNOUNCER: You are correct, sir! Hi-ohhhhhhh!!!
The answer: Will Bolt
The question: What will Nebraska’s next starting quarterback do at the end of the season?
The answer: The World Series of Poker
The question: Name the only World Series the Kansas City Royals are likely to win the next few years.
The answer: pandemonium
The question: What happens when a bunch of pandas escape from a zoo?
(LOUD MOANING FROM THE AUDIENCE)
Mikenac: May a diseased yak give you your first French kiss!
The answer: Norma Geli
The question: What does someone named Norma spread on her toast in the morning?
The answer: “Farce of Habit,” “Arsenic and Old Lace,” and “Grease”
The question: Name two SWITG productions and something you get from a fast food cheeseburger.
The answer: heads will roll
The question: Describe what happens at a guillotine operator’s convention.
The answer: Peggy Whitson and Caitlin Clark’s jump shots
The question: Name two things that spend a lot of time in outer space.
ANNOUNCER: I hold in my hand the LAST envelope!
Mikenac: May a sick camel leave a present in your sock drawer!
The answer: A firecracker, a grenade and “Shazam: Fury of the Gods”
The question: Name two explosives and a bomb.
Mikenac the Magnificent is a guest blogger for KMA Senior News Anchor/Reporter Mike Peterson. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, the management and the ownership. (And next year, we hope the Iowa Legislature takes action against him!)