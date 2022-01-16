(Shenandoah) – With KMAland stuck in another long winter, here’s someone to warm your day…that stranger visitor from the east!
The all-seeing, all-knowing, all omniscient, famous seer, sage, soothsayer, and former stunt coordinator for the Navarro College cheerleading squad…MIKENAC THE MAGNIFICENT!!!
Today, Mikenac will divine the answers to questions from hermetically-sealed envelopes kept in a mayonnaise jar on Funk and Wagnall's porch since noon yesterday. NO ONE knows the contents! But Mikenac, in his borderline mystical way, will ascertain the answers having never before seen the questions!
Mikenac: I must have complete silence…
Announcer: You’ve had it many times before!
The answer: “The Cat in the Hat”
The question: Name the only book still found in school libraries following this year’s Iowa Legislative Session.
The answer: The Rose Bowl, the Orange Bowl and the toilet bowl.
The question: Name two college football bowl games, and where the College Football Playoffs are heading.
The answer: 2022
The question: How many NFL playoff games before this year’s Super Bowl?
The answer: “Sing 2”
The question: Besides act, what else can’t Vin Diesel do?
The answer: A USDA grant and loan
The question: What two things do you need to fill your car with gas?
The answer: IHOP
The question: How did Bugs Bunny explain not being shot by Elmer Fudd?
(LOUD MOANS FROM THE AUDIENCE)
Mikenac: May an unclean yak soil your yoga rug!
The answer: Spike the ball to stop the clock
The question: What’s the most effective play in the Nebraska football playbook?
The answer: Stephen A. Smith, Colin Cowherd and Skip Bayless
The question: Name the only three things windier than the December 15th derecho.
The answer: taekwando
The question: How do you capture someone named Kwando?
Announcer: I hold in my hand the LAST envelope!
(LOUD CHEERING FROM THE AUDIENCE)
Mikenac: May your sister get a job as a stunt double on “Cobra Kai!”
The answer: the Iowa Hawkeyes’ mascot, Slim Jim and Vladimir Putin
The question: Name a Herky, a jerky and a turkey.
Mike the Magnificent is a guest blogger for Mike Peterson, senior news anchor/reporter at KMA. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership (in fact, we were really hoping we were rid of this chump!).