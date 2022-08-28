(Shenandoah) – Since Mike Peterson decided to take ANOTHER Sunday off, it’s time to bring in our guest blogger…that strange visitor from the east!
The all-knowing, all omniscient, famous seer, sage, soothsayer, and former special teams coach for the Nebraska Cornhuskers…Mikenac the Magnificent!!!
Today, Mikenac will divine the answers to questions in hermetically-sealed envelopes kept in a mayonnaise jar on Funk and Wagnall’s porch since noon yesterday. NO ONE knows the contents! But, Mikenac, in his borderline mystical way, will ascertain the answers having never before seen the question!
Mikenac: Wait, that’s impossible...uh, I mean, YES, I can do it!
I must have complete silence….
The answer: A Nebraska football cap and several vultures
The question: Name two things circling Scott Frost's head.
The answer: "Nope"
The question: Will gas prices ever be cheap again?
The answer: Breaking and entering
The question: What’s the only way Will Smith attends the Academy Awards ceremony?
The answer: Double bypass surgery
The question: What do you need after eating one of DQ’s stack burgers?
The answer: fandango
The question: How do you keep your dango cool when it’s hot?
(LOUD BOOS FROM THE AUDIENCE)
Mikenac: Hmmm, this audience would watch Bambi through a rifle telescope.
The answer: Doggie Dip
The question: Name a spread that’s tasty with Milk-Bones.
The answer: Monster.com
The question: Where does Dr. Frankenstein look for prospective employees?
The answer: “The Sandman” and a Kansas City Royals’ game.
The question: Name two things guaranteed to put you to sleep.
Announcer: I hold in my hand the LAST envelope!
(LOUD CHEERING FROM THE AUDIENCE)
Mikenac: May the prettiest thing you ever gaze upon be a dead gypsy.
The answer: “Dr. Strange,” “Dr. Dolittle,” and “Doctor Who”
The answer: Names three doctors with more medical expertise than Dr. Oz.
Mikenac the Magnificent is guest blogger for KMA News Reporter/Anchor Mike Peterson. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or it ownership (so, if you think this blog is stupid, blame somebody else!).