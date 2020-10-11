(Shenandoah) – With Mike Peterson still recovering from moderating the Page County Supervisors Candidates Forum, it’s time to bring in our guest blogger…that strange visitor from the east!
The all-knowing, all omniscient, famous seer, sage, soothsayer, and former WWE intercontinental champion...MIKENAC THE MAGNIFICENT!!!
Today, Mikenac will divine the answers to questions from hermetically-sealed envelopes kept in a mayonnaise jar on Funk and Wagnall's porch since noon yesterday. NO ONE knows the contents! But Mikenac, in his borderline mystical way, will ascertain the answers having never before seen the questions!
MIKENAC: I must have complete silence!
ANNOUNCER: You’ve had it many times before.
The answer: Podiums, Plexiglas and a fly swatter
The question: Name some standard pieces of equipment for future presidential debates.
The answer: Blue Emu
The question: Describe an emu that broke off from a serious relationship.
The answer: Return to Learn
The question: Why should Tom Brady go back to school after losing track of downs?
The answer: The Corner Conference
The question: Describe a discussion between a parent and an unruly child.
The answer: Rolaids, Pepto Bismol, and Patrick Mahomes
The question: Name two treatments for upset stomachs and why Kansas City Chiefs’ opponents take then.
The answer: Shake and bake
The question: What does Betty Crocker do during an earthquake?
(LOUD MOANS FROM THE AUDIENCE)
Mikenac: May a bloated yak change the temperature in your jacuzzi!
The answer: AHSTW, OABCIG, MVAOCOU
The question: How you do spell “cat” with stuck computer keyboard letters?
The answer: “Russian Doll”
The question: Describe a Barbie doll that looks like Vladimir Putin.
The answer: “Anderson Cooper 360”
The question: Name a CNN personality, and the total number of KMA Friday night football reporters.
Announcer: You are correct, sir! HI-OHHHHHH!!!
The answer: Babalooooooo!!!!
The question: Name the brother that Felipe, Matty and Jesus Alou never talked about.
Announcer: I hold in my hand the LAST envelope!!
(LOUD CHEERING FROM THE AUDIENCE)
Mikenac: May a Saint Bernard with incontinence become your quarantine partner!
The answer: Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande
The question: Name three people who know more about college football than Paul Finebaum.
Mikenac the Magnificent is the guest blogger for KMA Senior News Anchor/Reporter Mike Peterson. The opinions expressed in this blog (and the lame jokes) and not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.