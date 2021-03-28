(Shenandoah) – With Mike Peterson recovering from Saturday’s legislative briefing in Shenandoah, it’s time to bring in our guest blogger…that strange visitor from the east!
The all-knowing, all omniscient, famous seer, sage, soothsayer, and former weightroom manager for the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament...MIKENAC THE MAGNIFICENT!!!
Today, Mikenac will divine the answers to questions from hermetically-sealed envelopes kept in a mayonnaise jar on Funk and Wagnall's porch since noon yesterday. NO ONE knows the contents! But Mikenac, in his borderline mystical way, will ascertain the answers having never before seen the questions!
Mikenac: Peterson must be getting desperate for blog ideas, again.
I must have complete silence…
The answer: The Weeknd
The question: Name a popular singer, and a lousy speller.
The answer: Climb Mount Everest, guard LeBron James and marry a swimsuit model
The question: Name three things that are now easier to do than vote in Georgia.
The answer: Passover
The question: What did TV viewers do with this year's Grammy Awards?
The answer: Tylenol, Bufferin, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The question: Name two headache remedies and why Queen Elizabeth is taking them.
The answer: Coke Zero
The question: Name a soft drink and Mike Peterson’s acting abilities.
The answer: Just a minute!
The question: How much longer will Andrew Cuomo’s political career last?
The answer: Husker Du
The question: What forms on a Husker if you leave it out at night?
(LOUD MOANS FROM THE AUDIENCE)
Mikenac: Hmmm, Mikenac heading into College Springs commode!
The answer: “Nobody”
The question: How many cast members are likely to survive “Godzilla vs. Kong?”
The answer: Dracula and the IRS
The question: Name two things that will suck you dry.
Announcer: I hold in my hand the LAST envelope!
(LOUD CHEERING FROM THE AUDIENCE)
Mikenac: May a desert scorpion check you for a hernia!
The answer: Mark William Calaway, Magic Johnson, and Milli Vanilli
The question: Name the Undertaker, an L.A. Laker and two fakers!
Mikenac the Magnificent is guest blogger for Mike Peterson, a senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog – and the usual lame attempts at humor -- are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.