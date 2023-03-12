(Shenandoah) – Good morning, KMAland! Welcome to my weekly blog! Thanks for reading it an hour early this week!
I know. You really could have avoided it because we lost an hour due to Bleeping Daylight Savings Time. And, that’s my editorial comment for the day.
Since you’re technically up an hour early this Sunday, it’s up to me give you a blog worth getting up for (hey, no pressure, right?). So, in an effort to be timely, let’s talk about the movies.
Of course, it’s the big night in Hollywood. The 95th Annual Academy Awards from the Dolby Theater at Hollywood and Highland.
Oops, sorry if I made sleepy again.
Seriously, there was a time in this country that people actually cared about the Oscars. These days, except if you’re an extreme movie buff, or if you actually work in the industry, the Academy Awards – much less any award show – hardly creates a ripple of interest in the American Public.
There’s many reasons for this: the decline in viewership of award shows, in general. Fewer films are being produced these days. And, less people are attending movies in theaters – opting, instead for Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus or other streaming services. Then, there’s the competition from offerings on YouTube, like Norma Geli’s Las Vegas videos.
Of course, many of the movies and actors nominated for Oscars aren’t popular. Legend has it that most Americans stopped watching the Academy Awards after “Dumb and Dumber” failed to garner a nomination for best picture.
Still, this reporter will be watching intently tonight, because I still love I movies, and I’m a lover of movie history – especially the dialogue.
In accordance with the Oscars, I’m giving you my list of my top 25 movie lines of all time. Some of these are lines most will recognize. And, some made the American Film Institute's list of 100 greatest movie quotes of all time. But, many on my list are from obscure movies that are favorites of mine. Except in two cases, I held lines from my favorite flicks to one quote. And, there’s a special bonus at the end, featuring lines from one particular film I’ve watched about a million times.
Mike’s List of All Time Favorite Movie Lines:
1. Striker: “Surely you’re not serious.” Dr. Rumack: “I AM serious—and don’t call me Shirley.”
(Airplane, 1979)
2. “Some days you just can’t get rid of a bomb!”
(“Batman” 1966)
3. “Chewie, get us out of here!”
(“Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope” 1977)
4. “Fat, drunk and stupid is no way to go through life, son.”
(“National Lampoon’s Animal House” 1978)
5. “There’s no crying in baseball!”
(“A League of Their Own” 1992)
6. “Heeere’s Johnny!”
(“The Shining” 1980)
7. Flash: “What’s YOUR superpower?” Batman: “I’m rich.”
(“Justice League” 2017)
8. “Fasten your seatbelts. It’s going to be a bumpy night.”
(“All About Eve” 1950)
9. “You didn’t get ME, Khan! You didn’t get ME! You have to come down here and get ME! You keep missing your target! KHAAAAAAAAN!!!!!”
(“Star Trek II: the Wrath of Khan” 1982)
10. “Go ahead. Make my day.”
(“Sudden Impact” 1983)
11. “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn.”
(“Gone With the Wind” 1939)
12. Loki: “I have an army.” Tony Stark: “We have a Hulk.”
(“The Avengers” 2012)
13. “What in the wide, wide world of sports is going on here?"
(“Blazing Saddles” 1974)
14.”The city is flying, and we’re fighting an army of robots. And, I have a bow and arrow. None of this makes sense.”
(“The Avengers” 2012)
15. “Say hello to my little friend!”
(“Scarface” 1983)
16. “All right, I’m cooler than you are. Why don’t you fix your little problems and light this candle?”
(“The Right Stuff” 1983)
17. Rocky: “Let’s do it tomorrow.” Apollo Creed: “THERE IS NO TOMORROW!! THERE IS NO TOMORROW!! THERE IS NO TOMORROW!!”
(“Rocky III” 1982)
18. “I find your lack of faith disturbing.”
(“Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope” 1977)
19. “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse.”
(“The Godfather” 1972)
21. Elwood: “It’s 106 miles to Chicago. We’ve got a full tank of gas, half a pack of cigarettes. It’s dark and we’re wearing sunglasses.” Jake: “Hit it!”
(“The Blues Brothers” 1980)
20. James Bond: “Do you expect me talk?” Goldfinger: “No, Mr. Bond, I expect you to die!”
(“Goldfinger” 1964)
21. “I could’ve had class. I could’ve been a contender. I could’ve been somebody, instead of a bum, which is what I am.”
(“On the Waterfront” 1954)
22. “Remember: no man is a failure who has friends.”
(“It’s a Wonderful Life” 1946)
23. “We’ve never lost an American in space. We’re sure as hell not going to lose one on my watch. Failure is not an option!”
(“Apollo 13” 1995)
24. “You’ve got ME? Who’s got YOU?”
(“Superman: the Movie” 1978)
25. “There is no way…NO WAY…that you came from MY loins! Soon as I get home, first thing I’m gonna to is punch yo’ mamma in the mouth!”
(“Smokey and the Bandit” 1977)
And, as an added bonus, my list of favorite lines from “National Lampoon’s Animal House!” (those of you who saw this movie will know):
“Food FIIIIIIGHT!!”
“Otis, my man!”
“Leaving! What a good idea!”
“TOGA!! TOGA!! TOGA!!”
“Hey, they can’t do that to our pledges! Only WE can do that to our pledges!”
“I anticipate a deeply religious experience.”
“My advice to you is to start drinking heavily.”
“Well, as this moment, you’re on double secret probation!”
“I’m a zit, get it?”
“Vegetables can be sensuous, don’t you think?”
And, the movie’s all-time greatest dialogue:
Bluto: “What? Over? Did you say ‘over?’ Nothing is over until we decide it is! Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor? Hell no!”
Otter: “Germans?”
Boon: “Forget it, he's rolling.”
Hope you enjoyed this little slice of movie history. And always remember the immortal words of Scarlet O’Hara in “Gone with the Wind:” “Tomorrow is another day!”
(I know, following a tribute to “Animal House” with a quote from “Gone with the Wind” is pretty weak. But, it’s the best way I could think of to end this blog!)
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.
EDITOR'S NOTE: In an earlier version, I erroneously wrote that this year's Oscars ceremony is taking place at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in downtown Los Angeles. Man, I should know my L.A. venues better!