(Shenandoah) – You learn a lot of hard lessons in life when you’re 9 years old.
Fifty years ago, this reporter learned lessons not from my 4th grade classroom in Fremont, but from an unspeakable event occurring more than half a world away, at the least likely setting for violence and carnage. It’s a grisly moment in history detailed in the 1991 documentary, “One Day in September.”
On September 5, 1972, the Games of the 20th Olympiad were in progress in Munich, West Germany. Organizers intended on framing the Munich Olympics as “the Serene Olympics,” symbolizing a new, reformed Germany distancing itself from Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany that wreaked havoc in World War II.
In a perfect world, the ’72 Summer Olympics would have been remembered for U.S swimmer Mark Spitz’s seven gold medals, Frank Shorter’s gold in the men’s marathon, Dave Wottle’s victory in the 800 meter run, and the dazzling exploits of Soviet gymnast Olga Korbut, the young pixie that charmed the entire world.
But, the excitement and serenity of the Munich games suddenly came to a shocking halt early that morning. Palestinian gunmen affiliated with the Black September terrorist group invaded Building 31, an apartment structure in the Olympic Village housing the Israeli Olympic team. Once inside, the terrorists took nine athletes hostage, and shot and killed two other occupants. After seizing the Israeli hostages, the terrorists demanded the release of 234 Palestinian prisoners kept in Israeli jails, plus some members of a leftist terrorist group called the Red Army Faction from West German prisons.
All day long, negotiations continued between the terrorists and West German authorities. Deadline after deadline for meeting the Black September group’s demands came and went. Amazingly, Olympic events continued in Munich until finally being suspended late in the day. Instead of sporting events, however, television viewers in the United States and around the world saw images of the shocking events happening at Building 31. On ABC, sportscaster Jim McKay became an instant news anchor, providing constant narration and information as masked terrorists appeared off and on a balcony like, in McKay’s words, “some dreadful puppet show.”
Eventually, the attackers herded the hostages aboard a bus transporting them to helicopters provided by West German police. The terrorists and hostages were then flown to an airport outside of Munich, thinking they would board a plane taking them to freedom. Instead, authorities executed a botched ambush/rescue attempt. Though some of the terrorists were killed in a shootout with snipers, all of the captured athletes perished. Occupants in one helicopter died by machine gun fire unleased by one of terrorists. Other hostages in another chopper were incinerated by an exploding grenade.
After receiving erroneous preliminary reports that the hostages were safe, the world soon learned of the carnage at the airport, and the hostages’ tragic fate. On ABC, a grim-faced Jim McKay turned to his audience and reported the bad news.
“You know, when I was a kid, my father used to say, ‘our greatest hopes and our worst fears are never realized,’” said McKay. “Well, our worst fears have been realized tonight. They’ve now said that there were 11 hostages. Two were killed in their rooms yesterday morning. Nine were killed at the airport tonight.
“They’re all gone.”
Days earlier, the world’s athletes assembled at Munich’s Olympic Stadium for the game’s joyous opening ceremonies. Many of those athletes returned to the stadium the day after the attack for a solemn memorial ceremony for the dead Israelis. Then-International Olympic Committee President Avery Brundage drew worldwide condemnation at the ceremony’s end by announcing the remaining events would continue as scheduled.
Fifty years later, debate rages on as to whether Brundages’ decision to continue the Munich games was insensitive to the murdered athletes’ families – and Jewish athletes in general – or whether scrubbing the rest of the competition would have handed terrorists worldwide another victory. Regardless, the attack cast a pall over the remainder of the summer games, and the Olympic torch burned less likely. For American sports fans, the Soviet Union’s shocking upset of the U.S. men’s basketball team in the gold medal final added to the Munich Olympics’ chaos – though it paled in comparison to the atrocity days earlier.
And, the Olympics, themselves, were never the same. Tightened security became the norm for future games. Political overtones would dominate summer and winter Olympics beyond Munich. Witness the U.S.-led boycott of the 1980 Moscow summer Olympics following the Soviets’ invasion of Afghanistan, and the responding absence of Soviet-bloc countries from the Los Angeles games four years later.
As for yours truly, the images from that day in September, 1972 remain emblazoned in my mind. Pictures of the masked terrorists still send a cold shiver up my spine. And, the hard lessons this 9-year-old learned are as follows:
1) Life isn’t fair sometimes.
2) Terrorism can happen anywhere (a harsh lesson reinforced on September 11, 2001).
3) Not everything goes right in sports.
4) Games are just that – games.
That last lesson is worthy of reviewing – especially in today’s society, where the overemphasis on winning, and zero compassion for losing, is siphoning all the joy out of sports. Human life is more important than any competition. And, the pursuit of excellence is paramount.
Heed well the words spoken by the founder of the modern Olympic movement, Baron Pierre de Coubertin:
“The important thing in life is not the triumph but the struggle. The essential thing is not to have conquered, but to have fought well.”
Lastly, if you attend a high school, college or professional sporting event in the coming weeks, pause a moment to remember the 11 Israeli athletes who perished in Munich on that in September 50 years ago – young competitors who sought to do their very best, but never came home.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.