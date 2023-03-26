(Shenandoah) – Aw, early spring in KMAland – you gotta love it! (Then again, you don’t have to).
Weather conditions are always wild and wacky this time of year. Remember how the sun finally came out Saturday, and temperatures rose to the upper 50s? Well, as I write this Sunday morning, it’s threatening to snow here in Shenandoah, and a band of heavy whitestuff has already moved through areas of the north (7 inches of snow in Fremont – my hometown. Yikes!).
Of course, this winter-like weather occurs as severe weather is raging through other parts of the country.
If ever there was a time for the National Weather Service to observe Severe Weather Awareness Week, it’s now. That’s after a week of freakish and devastating tornadic incidents. One involved the tornado that touched down in the Los Angeles area – no, not in Hollywood. Montebello, California – an eastern suburb of L.A. – was struck by an EF-1 tornado Wednesday, causing considerable damage and one injury. Contrary to popular belief, tornadoes do occur in southern California. This reporter remember a twister that tore the roof off the Los Angeles Convention Center in March, 1983. I was a Cal State L.A. student then, and I spent a good portion of that day explaining to fellow students what tornadoes were.
Of course, the Montebello tornado pales in comparison to the horrific tornado outbreak Friday in Mississippi. Reports indicate the Rolling Fork and Silver City areas suffered the worst damage in the storms that killed 27 people and injured scores of others. The disaster’s seriousness is demonstrated by footage found on YouTube, including a marathon livestream from veteran storm chaser Reed Timmer, who tracked the storm as it roared through the state, and captured video of the twister as lightning flashed in the darkness. Lest you think that storm chasers like Timmer are only thrill seekers, Timmer switched to rescue mode, coming to the aid of individuals injured in the storm.
And, for those who think TV meteorologists get their jollies over breaking into regular programming, here’s a clip of WTVA Chief Meteorologist Matt Laubhan agonizing over the tornado’s destructive trek into Amory, Mississippi.
In fact, Brian Stelter, the former host of the late, lamented CNN Sunday morning program, “Reliable Sources,” tweeted a salute to the Mississippi TV stations who interrupted regular programming (including – GASP!!—March Madness) to update the developing storm situation, and above all, urge people to take cover.
Speaking as someone who has sat in the catbird seat in front of the microphone during many a severe weather situation over the past three-and-a-half decades, I can tell this: no matter the severity of a storm, informing the public of threatening weather is our job. It’s why the Federal Communications Commission issues licenses. When a dangerous storm approaches, there are still people who expect the media to alert the general public of dangerous conditions.
Look at the tragic tornado incidents occurring over the past few decades in communities such as Hallam and Pilger, Nebraska, Parkersburg, Iowa, Moore and El Reno, Oklahoma, Tuscaloosa and Birmingham, Alabama, and of course, Joplin, Missouri—just to name a few. Go back even further to the horrendous tornado outbreak of April, 1974. And, anyone alive living in or near Omaha will always remember May 6th, 1975.
All these historic weather events demonstrate the need for people to heed severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings when issued by not only radio and TV stations, but the various warning systems available on apps or the internet. And, they’re reminders of the need to take cover when severe weather threatens – not go outside to look at the storms (or make snarky comments about weather coverage over the social media).
As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, the National Weather Service is conducting a tornado drill Wednesday morning at 10. During that time, schools, businesses and the general public should review their tornado safety skills, and to think about having a plan in place in times of severe weather, and in the aftermath of a disaster.
Take time to review your severe weather safety measures. Be prepared for the coming storm season. Whether you’re in KMAland, southern California or Mississippi, it’s definitely not silly season.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.