(Shenandoah) -- This final blog of 2021 begins the same way my final blogs of 2019 and 2020 began--by saying goodbye to a wretched, terrible, rotten, no-good piece of garbage of a year.
Goodbye, 2021, and good riddance. Don't let the door on your way out.
In a way, it's disappointing. Like many Americans, I was hoping 2021 would be a huge improvement over the flood year of 2019 and the COVID-19 infested year of 2020. Instead, COVID continues to have a stranglehold on the country. Now, the Omicron variant has arrived in the U.S., and is threatening to inflict COVID's greatest impact yet.
Then, there's the obscenities of January 6th, and the attack on the U.S. Capitol--an event that demonstrated the hate and division that is tearing this country apart.
Finally, this excruciatingly bad year came to a loud ending with freakish severe storms across the U.S., including the tornado outbreak striking several southeastern states, and, of course, the unbelievable events of December 15th, when a derecho tore a destructive path across Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska and several Midwestern states.
Believe what you want about climate change, but there's some really weird about seeing piles of tree limbs instead of snow on the ground in Shenandoah the past 10 days.
Other than all this, 2021 was just peachy.
Okay, by now, we've established that more people will be singing "Hit the Road, Jack," instead of "Auld Lang Syne" on New Year's Eve. But, in my final Sunday morning effort of the year, I did want to reflect on some of the more uplifting moments of 2021--including some big events that made the local news stories. Ironically, these events are the subject of our special year-in-review edition of "This Week In KMAland," Saturday morning at 8:30. These are stories not covered in our special "Project 2021" reports which began airing last week, and will continue through this week (yep, I couldn't avoid the shameless plug!).
Some of the more memorable moments of the past year in KMAland included the long-awaited opening of Shenandoah's Community Based Outpatient Clinic--or CBOC, groundbreaking ceremonies for Clarinda Regional Health Center and Shenandoah Medical Center, the groundbreaking for Hamburg's Ditch 6 levee expansion,and the announcement of a big beef processing plant in Mills County.
Another special memory was the return of all the events canceled in 2020 due to COVID--including the Essex Labor Day Celebration, Clarinda's Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree and, of course, the Shenfest for the ages, including the return of Edan Everly and other Everly family members to Shenandoah.
Unfortunately, Don Everly's passing was one of the sad moments of 2021. Saturday's "This Week In KMAland" will also pay tribute to the special people we lost this past year, including
Don Everly, his mother Margaret, the legendary Evelyn Birkby and State Representative Effie Lee Boggess--just to name a few.
Some of the people who left us this year weren't famous people. But, the untimely deaths of Shenandoah High School senior Grace Johnson and Marine Corporal Daegan Page shook KMAland to the very core.
Yes, there were moments--both happy and sad--that shaped the year 2021. As for 2022, I'm trying not to get my hopes up for a better year. After getting splashed entering the front door the past two years, one is more likely to take the back door--and brace yourself for whatever happens.
No matter what happens in 2022, KMA News will be there to cover it. We thank you for your continued listnership and readership, and we hope you stay with us in the year to come. Lastly, for those who complain about all the negative news, and desire more positive news coverage, I leave you with the words of the late Chet Huntley, who co-anchored NBC's "Huntley-Brinkley Report" with David Brinkley from 1956-to-1970:
"Be patient and have courage—there will be better and happier news someday, if we work at it.”
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management and its ownership.