(Shenandoah) – Although 2022 isn’t over, it’s safe to say it’s been a rough year for celebrities.
Within the past two weeks, the world lost some notable personalities. Recent celebrity deaths include Gallagher, Aaron Carter, Takeoff (a rapper), Jerry Lee Lewis, Ashton Carter, Leslie Jordan, Robbie Coltrane and Angela Lansbury, just to name a few.
Add those names to the list of other famous individuals passing away this year: Sidney Poitier, Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, William Hurt, Gilbert Gottfried, Ray Liotta, James Caan, Larry Storch, Paul Sorvino and Nichelle Nichols, among others.
Gone from the music world are Ronnie Spector, Meat Loaf, Bobby Rydell, Naomi Judd, Olivia Newton-John, Loretta Lynn and Jeff Cook (lead guitarist with Alabama).
And, sports broadcasting won’t be same without Vin Scully.
Admittedly, writing about celebrity deaths is a downer. But, as a news reporter, it’s part of your job. Actually, there’s people who keep track of this stuff. My late mother was one of them. For years – right up to her own passing almost 13 years ago – Mom kept a notebook listing celebrity deaths extending back to the 1960’s. Some of my family members found it distasteful – one of them even referred to Mom’s listings as her “morbid book.” Yet, over the years, Mom’s book settled some arguments in our family with her “morbid book.”
Aside from the above personalities, here’s four recent passings you may have missed:
Jim Bohannon: One of radio broadcasting’s legendary figures died Saturday at age 78. Bohannon’s passing comes only a month after he signed off from his nightly radio program. Launching her radio career in Lebanon, Missouri in 1960, Bohannon eventually landed radio news jobs in the Washington, D.C. market. He became Larry King’s substitute in 1983, then succeeded King on his late night talk show 10 years later.
I started listening to Bohannon in high school when he filled in for King. For years, I woke up to “Jimbo’s” voice as he hosted “American in the Morning” on the old Mutual Broadcasting System – and later Westwood One. I also got to know him from his keynote speeches at three Iowa Broadcast News Association conventions. It was always a pleasure to talk shop and everything else with him.
Regardless of politics, Jim Bohannon’s name belongs on the list of great communicators. The broadcasting world is too quiet without him.
Kevin Conroy: Speaking of voices that are stilled, this is one you may not think of. But, if you’ve watched TV cartoons over the years, you’ll recognize his voice. The 66-year-old Conroy, who died Thursday of cancer, was a stage, TV and movie actor. But, Conroy zoomed to children’s television superstardom the voice of Batman and Bruce Wayne on “Batman: the Animated Series.” Airing in 1992, the classic cartoon ranked #21 on my list of Top 100 Kidvid Shows in a 2020 series of blogs.
Adam West aside, it can be argued that Conroy was THE definitive Batman – either in animated or live action form. His signature moment came in one particular episode, in which the Cape Crusader struggled to fight off the Scarecrow’s fear toxin. In that episode, Conroy voiced Batman’s famous line, “I am vengeance…I am the night….I...AM…BATMAN!!”
Yes, Kevin Conroy WAS Batman – and so much more. RIP, Kevin, Say hi to Mel Blanc, Don Messick, June Foray and all the other great cartoon voices up there.
James A. McDivitt: Lost among some of the legends of spaceflight, McDivitt’s contributions to the U.S Apollo moon missions in the 1960’s and ‘70’s are noteworthy. A U.S. Air Force pilot, and veteran of hundreds of combat missions in the Korean War, McDivitt was a member of the second group of NASA astronauts selected in 1962. Three years later, McDivitt joined another second group member, Ed White, aboard Gemini 4. During the four-day mission, White performed the first U.S. spacewalk (Tragically, White was killed in the Apollo 1 fire in 1967).
In 1969, McDivitt commanded Apollo 9, which conducted the first successful test of the lunar module in earth orbit. That test led to Apollo 11’s moon landing in July of that. McDivitt left NASA in 1972 and worked for many years in the private sector. McDivitt died October 13 at the age of 93.
Art Laboe: You may not recognize this voice, but anyone who grew up in Los Angeles in the 1950’s and ‘60’s knew Laboe was a staple of Top 40 radio. After serving in the Navy during World War II, Laboe landed a radio job in San Francisco, and began a radio career spanning eight decades. For the next several years, Laboe worked at a string of southern California radio stations – including legendary KRLA, where yours truly first heard him as a college student in the 1980’s. His “Art Laboe Connection” radio program was syndicated throughout the Pacific Coast.
Among other things, Laboe is credited with coining the phrase “oldies but goodies.” His culture contributions included hosting the first desegregated rock and roll dance parties in Los Angeles area in the late ‘50’s. In 1948, Laboe hosted a 120-hour marathon radio show. (Heck, I can barely make it through three-and-a-half hours of Election Night coverage!).
Laboe produced his last radio program on October 6 – one day before his death from pneumonia at age 97.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.