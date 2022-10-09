(Shenandoah) – In case you haven’t noticed, we’re in the middle of an election season.
Yeah, I know more attention is given to football season in some quarters. And, some people tend to believe mid-term elections aren’t that important.
Not this year.
It could be argued this election carries more weight than the 2020 presidential elections. Because control of Congress -- and maybe the country’s future direction – is at stake.
That’s why a considerable amount of attention is being given to an election race right here in KMAland. It’s the matchup in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District between Democrat incumbent Cindy Axne and Republican challenger Zach Nunn. The importance of this race cannot be overstated, as it could help determine which party gains the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. And, you can’t escape the campaign ads running on television in the Omaha and Des Moines TV markets (not to mention on YouTube).
By now, you know the particulars: Axne is seeking her third term in Congress after winning narrow victories over David Young in 2018 and 2020. Nunn is the current state senator who beat two other candidates for the Republican nomination in the June primary.
And, you’re probably aware that the 3rd district’s makeup is much different from the previously election. Following redistricting from the 2020 Census, the district now encompasses 21 counties – minus Fremont, Mills and Pottawattamie counties, which are now placed in the 4th Congressional District. It also includes the Des Moines area plus a good portion of south central Iowa, and stretches are far north as Greene County.
Given all this, it’s important to make both candidates and their views on certain issues available to the public. Thus, KMA News is continuing its tradition of providing important election programming with tonight’s Iowa 3rd Congressional Candidates Forum. Both Axne and Nunn will participate in tonight’s forum at 6 p.m. live from the KMA studios in Shenandoah. You can listen on KMA AM 960 (and, probably FM 99.1 since the St. Louis Cardinals were eliminated from the National League playoffs Saturday), or watch livestream video at kmaland.com.
Yours truly is moderator of tonight’s forum (hey, Anderson Cooper wasn’t available). And, watching me on the video feed will give viewers an idea of the origin of the term “radio face.”
But, I’d be terribly remiss if I didn’t salute some fellow employees who have worked hard in putting tonight’s forum together: KMA Digital Manager Ryan Matheny, the forum’s producer and timekeeper, KMA Engineer Mark Brockmeyer, whose contributions to making this event happen are immeasurable, Trevor Maeder, the man of action in the control room tonight, and the ubiquitous Ethan Hewett, who is serving as a camera operator (is there anything this guy can’t do?).
Regardless of which candidate you support, this reporter hopes you join us at 6 p.m. If anything, tonight’s forum should demonstrate the importance of local radio stations who still make news and service to listeners a priority – instead of functioning as a juke box.
One last shameless plug: KMA News will have full forum coverage at kmaland.com and on KMA News tomorrow morning. You’ll also hear both candidates and many others in future “Meet the Candidates” interviews on KMA’s “Morning Line” program Monday through Friday morning at 7:35, leading up to Election Day November 8.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.