(Shenandoah) – Forgive me if today’s blog resembles a shameless plug—because it is.
As you read this, KMA News is gearing up for another major moment in the local election scene. Tonight at 6 p.m., three candidates for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives participate in a live special forum at the KMA studios in beautiful downtown Shenandoah: Democratic incumbent Cindy Axne, Republican challenger David Young, and Libertarian candidate Bryan Jack Holder.
You can hear the forum on KMA AM 960 and FM 99.1, with video livestreamed at kmaland.com.
All three participated in a similar KMA forum three years ago. You know what happened in 2018: Axne, who was then the challenger, defeated Young, who was running for reelection to a third term in Congress. While Young carried 15 of the 16 counties in the 3rd district, Axne won by winning Polk County. The tables are turned this election: Young is now challenging Axne, who is seeking a second term in the U.S. House.
Of course, there’s another difference in 2020: this year’s election takes place under the dark cloud that is COVID-19. And, the continuing coronavirus pandemic has meant changes in how KMA is conducting tonight’s forum.
Two years ago, all three candidates were placed in our control room. Because of COVID-19, numerous precautions have been taken for tonight’s forum:
---Each candidate is allowed one person to accompany them into the studio.
---Each person entering the building will have their temperature taken.
---Each person in the building—including the candidates and KMA personnel—must wear face coverings. The three candidates and the moderator (me) will be allowed to remove them when sitting down.
---The candidates will set at desks in an open area of the studio. The desks have been separated to observe social distancing guidelines.
---Hand sanitizer bottles will be standing by.
A personal big thank you goes out to our producer, Ryan Matheny, and KMA Engineer Mark Brockmeyer for their work in setting up tonight’s forum under difficult circumstances.
The rules for tonight’s forum are as follows:
---Each candidate will be allowed a two-minute opening statement.
---The candidates will be asked a series of questions on a wide range of topics. Each candidate will have one minute to answer the question. If one of the candidates mentions another candidate in their response, the other candidate will get a 30-second rebuttal before moving onto the next question. (Hopefully, we won’t have to do this too much. We don’t want this to turn into a free-for-all like other such events this election year.)
---Near the end of the forum, each candidate will get a two-minute closing statement.
Of course, we’ll have complete coverage of the forum on KMA News Monday morning, as well as at kmaland.com.
By now, we should be getting good at this sort of thing. Two weeks ago, KMA News recorded a Page County supervisors’ candidates’ forum over ZOOM. The forum aired in its entirety a few days later. Tonight’s forum promises to be another exciting event. And, it will be interesting to see how the Axne-Young-Holder race turns out on Election Day.
Oh, by the way—KMA News will have complete coverage of the results of this race and others on “Election Night in KMAland” on Tuesday night, November 3rd.
How’s THAT for a shameless plug!
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.