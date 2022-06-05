(Shenandoah) -- In most election years, Iowa's June primary takes a back seat to the November general election in terms of importance.
Not this year.
In fact, it could be argued that Tuesday's primary vote is more important than this fall's election--especially on the local level. And, as the long and sometimes arduous primary campaign comes to a climax, KMA News is preparing to bring you the results Tuesday evening of some interesting local races.
How interesting, you ask? Even the NBA and NHL playoffs don't have this much intensity. This election would make even Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon speechless.
Suffice to say, there won't be a shortage of races to report on. For those of you who have been living in a cave for the past several months--or binge-watching "Stranger Things" on Netflix--here's a quick reminder of some of the matchups we'll have our beady little eyes focused on as the primary results roll in.
Supervisor's Races: All you have to do is drive around Page County--either in rural or urban areas--to gauge the massive interest in the contest for Page County's 2nd district supervisor's GOP nomination between incumbent Alan Armstrong and challenger Todd Maher. Campaign signs dot both residents' yards and the countryside.
Not to be outdone, other KMAland counties boast big supervisor's races...
---In Fremont County, four candidates seek two nominations on the Fremont County Board of Supervisor's Republican ticket in Tuesday's primary--incumbent Dustin Sheldon and three challengers, including former supervisor Terry Graham, plus Rodney Burge and Clint Blackburn.
---In Montgomery County, incumbent Mark Peterson faces a reelection challenge from George Bruce for the 4th district supervisor's GOP nomination.
---In Mills County, incumbent Richard Crouch seeks the county supervisor Republican nomination against Sandi Winton.
---In Taylor County, three candidates seek the 2nd district supervisor's Republican nomination: Jodi Still, Mike Irvin and Kim Watson.
---In Adams County, there's two big races: Jerry Peckham and Terry Hardisty face off for the 2nd district supervisor's GOP nomination--filling a vacancy on that board. There's also a 5th district Republican race between Karl McCarty and Christopher Standley.
Now, here's why these primary races carry more weight than any November matchups. As you can tell, all of the above races are for Republican nominations. Barring any unexpected write-in candidacies in November, it's a good bet that Tuesday's victors will take their places in county board rooms in January of next year, as there are no registered Democratic primary candidates (which is another issue to be discussed at a later date).
It's the same story on the legislative level, as all of the major Statehouse races in KMAland are for Republican nominations. Of particular interest locally is the race for the Iowa House's 17th District. Under the recent redistricting process, this newly-created district includes the southeast portion of Page County, all of Taylor, Ringgold and Adams counties and a portion of Union County.Two candidates--Devon Wood and Paul Dykstra--vie to succeed State Representative Cecil Dolecheck, whose 26-year legislative career ended with the close of the 2022 session last month. Once again, Tuesday's winner could get a free pass to the new legislature, as no Democratic candidates are registered.
Other incumbent KMAland legislators are unchallenged for reelection, including State Representatives Tom Moore and David Sieck, and State Senator Tom Shipley--all of whom are in new legislative districts.
There is one Democratic race to take note of: three candidates are running for the U.S. Senate's Democratic nomination: Minden-area physician Dr. Glenn Hurst, former Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenhauer, and retired Admiral Michael Franken. The winner has the dubious task of facing incumbent Chuck Grassley in November--provided Grassley wins the Republican nomination Tuesday over challenger Jim Carlin.
And, Democrat incumbent Cindy Axne faces a November matchup against the winner of Tuesday's Republican race in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District between Nicole Hasso, Gary Leffler and Zach Nunn.
There are just some of the races to watch on Tuesday night. There's probably many more to mention--but, hey, this blog is supposed to be short! And, a shameless plug: KMA News will have results on these races and others on "Election Night in KMAland: the Iowa Primary" Tuesday evening . Our coverage begins after the Kansas City Royals baseball game. But, if you can't stay up that late (it's difficult even for me these days), all the results will be available online at kmaland.com. And, don't forget, all of our "Meet the Candidates" interviews from KMAland recent "Morning Line" programs are available on--where else?--our "Meet the Candidate" page.
So, fasten your seatbelts, line up your favorite munchies and beverages (preferably non-alcoholic), and get ready for what should be a spine-tingling night of local election returns--or my name's not Igor Stesterkin.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.