(Shenandoah) – You may not think a blog about network television 50 years ago passes as a Mother’s Day blog –but just follow me on this.
First of all, Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers in KMAland! Hope you have a wonderful day, and that you are showered with goodness for all the things you do. I’m lucky that I’m married to a wonderful woman who happens to be a terrific mother (one of whom is tying the knot this summer!). I’m also lucky that I grew with a mom who was equally fantastic. I owe a great deal to Mom – including a love for TV!
In trying to write a tribute to Mom – who left us 12 years ago – I decided that since I haven’t waxed nostalgia about old time television lately, I thought that it would be fun to check what was on the tube 50 years ago this spring, and review each network’s primetime highlights – and lowlights – as well as Mom’s favorite shows.
Now, remember, there were only three networks in 1972, plus PBS and maybe some independent stations if you were lucky enough to live in a big TV market. So, let’s go back to the days before HBO, ESPN, MTV, Netflix, Hulu, etc, and a to a time when good programs were available on good ‘ol free TV.
CBS:
Mom’s Favorite: “Gunsmoke”: It wasn’t Monday night in the Peterson household without Mom and Dad watching perhaps the greatest of all TV westerns (“Bonanza” notwithstanding.) People forget the brilliant 20-year run of Sheriff Matt Dillon (played by James Arness), plus sidekicks Festus, Doc, Kitty and the other inhabitants of Dodge City.
Highlights: “All in the Family”: Another of Mom’s favorites happened to be the hottest and most controversial show on TV. The weekly clashes between bigoted Archie Bunker (Carroll O’Connor) and his “meathead” liberal son-in-law Mike Stivic (Rob Reiner) over a wide range of topics set the tone for a new kind of TV comedy. Let us not forget Archie’s “dingbat” wife Edith (Jean Stapleton), and his daughter Gloria (Sally Struthers), who rounded out one of television’s most beloved casts.
Also, “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Carol Burnett Show,” “Here’s Lucy,” “Hawaii 5-0,” and “Cannon” were included in CBS’ powerhouse primetime schedule.
Biggest bomb: “Me and the Chimp.” Yes, this show actually aired for 13 weeks in early 1972. Consider it proof that not all TV was better 50 years ago.
Farewell: “My Three Sons.” Viewers said goodbye to Steve Douglas (Fred MacMurray), plus Robbie, Chip, Ernie, Uncle Charlie and the rest of the Douglas clan after 12 glorious seasons.
NBC:
Mom’s Favorite: “The NBC Mystery Movie.” This Sunday night anthology series featured three different shows rotating on a weekly basis: “McCloud,” featuring Dennis Weaver as a urban cowboy/detective, “MacMillan and Wife,” starring Rock Hudson and Susan St James as a husband-and-wife team of gumshoes, and – oh, one more thing – “Columbo,” with Peter Falk as everybody’s favorite rumpled private eye. Mom loved her dramas.
Highlights: “Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In,” “The Flip Wilson Show,” “Ironside,” “Adam 12,” and “Sanford and Son” were among the Peacock network’s strongest shows.
Biggest bomb: “The D.A.” Robert Conrad starred in this little-known drama series about a district attorney in Los Angeles County. Scheduled against ABC’s Friday night juggernaut lineup (more on that later), the program was sentenced to cancelation in early ’72.
Farewell: “Bonanza.” Ben Cartwright (Lorne Greene) and the rest of the Ponderosa inhabitants were heading for the last roundup, as they would leave the airwaves in early 1973 after 14 memorable seasons. Sadly, it was 50 years ago this month that Dan Blocker, who played Hoss Cartwright, died at the age of 43. Blocker’s passing signaled the program’s end several months later.
ABC:
Mom’s favorite: Good question. I can’t remember an ABC program Mom really enjoyed. Much of ABC’s programming skewed younger audiences, meaning programs she’s didn’t relate to. One notable exception: “The FBI,” a Sunday night series starring Efrem Zimbalist Jr. as Inspector Lewis Erskine. It was one of the many Quinn Martin-produced programs dotting TV schedules half a century ago.
Highlights: Mom and Dad usually let me watch ABC’s Friday night lineup, featuring kid-friendly favorites like “The Brady Bunch” and “The Partridge Family,” as well as “Room 222,” “The Odd Couple,” and “Love, American Style.”
Biggest bomb: Pick one. ABC was still the third-place network in ’72, as evident by some big misses, including “The Marty Feldman Comedy Hour,” “Alias Smith and Jones,” “The Smith Family,” and “Longsmith”….er, ah, “Longstreet.” And, “Getting Together” never got it together.
Farewell: “Bewitched.” By May of ’72, Elizabeth Montgomery had cast her last spell as witch Samantha Stephens. But, the show spanned eight seasons, and two Darrins (Dick York AND Dick Sargent).
One note: In addition to the above-listed primetime shows Mom watched 50 years ago this spring, she was a devotee of numerous daytime programs—most notably CBS’ long-running soap opera “As the World Turns.” Those programs were reviewed in previous blogs.
Fifty years later, Mom’s favorite TV shows are among my fondest childhood memories. And, how I wish she was still around to watch them with.
Happy Mother’s Day in Heaven, Mom. I’ll keep the tube running for you.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.