(Shenandoah) – One thing is true about life – sooner or later, everything jumps the shark.
Wikipedia defines the phrase “jump the shark,” or "jumping the shark" as identifying “a creative outlet or work that appears to be making a misguided attempt at generating new attention or publicity for something that is perceived to be once, but no longer, widely popular.” It was a phrase inspired by a 1977 episode of “Happy Days,” in which Fonzie was forced to jump over a shark on water skis. Some TV historians – including yours truly – believe this episode marked the beginning of the end for an extremely popular program. (Either that, or what Joanie started to hang around with Chachi!)
But, the fall of 1976 were truly “Happy Days” for the Fonz, Ritchie, Potsy, Ralph Malph and the rest of the gang, who were riding high with the number-one television program in the Nielsen ratings. But, other legendary programs dominated TV. On the other end of the spectrum, 1976 also featured some of the worst programs in TV history.
As an 8th grader at Fremont State Penitent ERRRRRRRR Fremont Junior High in Nebraska, I was an avid TV consumer, taking in both the good and bad--which explains why I had bad grades in school, and was overweight, not very athletic and a lousy trumpet player. But let’s not go there.
So, in this week’s blog, let’s take a stroll down Memory Lane and see what shows were dominating primetime television – and what programs are better left forgotten – 45 years ago this month. And, we’ll explore why network television may have “jumped the shark” in the fall of ’76.
ABC:
Highlights: Besides “Happy Days,” ABC also boasted the number-two TV show, “Laverne and Shirley.” A spinoff of “Happy Days,” it started Penny Marshall and Cindy Williams as Laverne DeFazio and Shirley Feeney, respectively, two working women living together in Milwaukee, trying to stay alive and find attractive men at the same time. Many a television series perished in the ratings in the mid-to-late ‘70s after being stuck in the same Tuesday night time slots against the one-two punch of Garry Marshall-produced programs.
Once the laughing stock of networks, ABC was in its zenith in ’76 with other dominant shows: “The Six Million Dollar Man,” “The Bionic Woman,” “Baretta,” “Barney Miller,” “Welcome Back, Kotter” and “Starsky and Hutch” among others. (Raise your hands out here: how many of you owned “Six Million Dollar Man” or “Bionic Woman” action figures?)
Biggest Debut: “Charlies Angels.” Airing Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. central time, “Charles Angels” featured three extremely attractive females (Farrah Fawcett Majors, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith) who worked for a detective agency operated by a mysterious millionaire who only spoke to the Angels over a speaker phone. Preposterous? Yes. But, few viewers – especially men – cared about plots when seeing the scantily-clad heroines in action. And, many a teen boy had the famous Farrah swimsuit poster hanging on their bedroom walls (present company included).
Biggest Bombs: A tie between “Cos” and “The Captain and Tennille.” “Cos” was Bill Cosby’s ill-fated attempt at a variety show comeback. It would be several years before Cosby would resuscitate his career with “The Cosby Show.” And, why did ABC think a variety show starring Toni Tennille and husband Daryl Dragon was a good idea? True, it’s not the first time popular singers have landed their own TV shows. And while the Captain and Tennille earned gold records for hits like “Love Will Keep Us Together,” their variety show was a golden turkey.
Fun Fact: What show replaced “The Captain and Tennille” on the ABC schedule? None other than “The Brady Bunch Variety Hour”—produced by the same people that brought you “Donny and Marie.”
You can’t make this stuff up!
CBS:
Highlights: Take your pick. The Tiffany Network’s schedule was loaded with hit programs in the fall of ’76. Programs like “M*A*S*H,” “All in the Family,” “Good Times,” “The Jeffersons,” “Hawaii 5-0,” “Kojak,” “One Day at a Time,” and others too numerous to mention made for quality TV viewing. Of particular note was “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” Mary and the rest of the WTMJ news team were in the final year of a historic and hilarious seven-year run. Coupled with “The Bob Newhart Show” and “The Carol Burnett Show,” the three programs gave viewers a reason to stay home on Saturday nights.
Biggest Debut: “Alice.” As if CBS needed another smash hit sitcom. Based on the popular movie, “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore,” “Alice” starred Linda Lavin as Alice Spivak, a divorced woman and mother of a young son trying to make a living as a waitress at Mel’s Diner in Phoenix. Among Lavin’s costars: Polly Holiday as Flo, who uttered one of the greatest catchphrases in television history, “Well, kiss my grits!”
Biggest Bomb: “Ball Four.” Based on the famous tell-all sports book written by ex-New York Yankees pitcher Jim Bouton, this series featured Bouton, himself, as a player on the fictitious Washington Americans baseball team. Lasting only seven episodes, “Ball Four” struck out swinging.
Fun Fact: Both Sonny and Cher and Tony Orlando and Dawn had their own variety shows. Neither program would be on the CBS schedule beyond the 1976-77 season. All in all, it was a bad year for popular singers with TV shows (except for Donny and Marie Osmond, of course).
NBC:
Highlights(?): That’s a good question. In fact, the title of one show summed up NBC’s primetime schedule in 1976: “Emergency!”
Seriously, NBC’s programming was “Don’t See TV.” Oh, sure, there were a few hit programs – “The Rockford Files,” “Sanford and Son,” “Police Woman,” and “Chico and the Man.” But, some major clunkers littered the Peacock Network’s schedule. If you remember shows like “The Gemini Man,” “Baa Baa Black Sheep,” “3 Girls 3,” “The Big Event,” “The Quest” and “Serpico,” you’re really up on your TV history (and you don’t have a social life).
One honorable mention was “Little House on the Prairie.” Laura Ingalls (Melissa Gilbert), her sister Mary (Melissa Sue Anderson), her pa Charles (Michael Landon) and the rest of the inhabitants of Walnut Grove, Minnesota provided NBC with a bright spot on an otherwise dismal nighttime lineup. If it wasn’t for “Little House,” “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson,” and that new hit, “Saturday Night Live,” NBC would have sank like the Titanic. In fact, NBC’s woeful lineup made for many a Carson monologue joke.
Biggest Debut: Believe it or not, one show did stand out: “Quincy M.E.,” starring Jack Klugman as a Los Angeles County medical examiner. Originally a rotating show as part of “The NBC Sunday Mystery Movie” anthology, “Quincy M.E.” proved so popular, it soon became a standalone program.
Biggest Bombs: See “Highlights(?)” ‘Nuff said.
Fun Fact: How bad was 1976 for NBC? On January 1st of that year, the classic peacock logo and memorable network I.D. (“The following program is brought to you in living color on NBC!”) were shelved in favor of a new logo–one that looked exactly like Nebraska Educational Television’s “N” logo! Nebraska ETV sued for trademark infringement. As part of an out-of-court settlement, NBC helped design a new logo for Nebraska ETV—and later brought back the peacock!
Syndicated Programming: Of the off-network primetime shows debuting in the fall of ’76, one show stood out: “The Muppet Show.” Jim Henson’s menagerie of characters – Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, the Swedish Chef, et al, settled in for a marvelous five-season run on numerous TV stations across the country.
Aside from the programming, there’s something else memorable about television in the fall of 1976: It was one of the last years before cable television channels competed for viewers’ attention. And, the three major networks (no Fox or CW Network back then) were still trying to lure large audiences to the TV sets with programming that appealed to everyone. The era of free quality TV programming, and Americans as a collective viewing audience was coming to an end.
Quality TV for free? Programming for wide audiences? What novel concepts.
