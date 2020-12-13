(Shenandoah) – It’s that time of year again.
Snow is on the ground. Trees are decorated with brightly-colored lights and ornaments. Presents are being wrapped. Egg nog is a favorite beverage among many –with or without additional supplements.
And, at KMA, it’s time to pour through a year’s worth of news stories, and consolidate them into a series of special reports.
Yes, Christmastime for KMA News means preparing the annual “year in review” series, commonly referred to as “Project (fill in the year).” To show you how many years an end-of-the-year series has been produced, my first one at KMA was “Project 2000.” That was – gasp -- 20 years ago. Reviewing the top stories of that year – which marked the turn of the millennium – would be fun, and time consuming. For now, I’m concentrating on the year that is soon to come to an end (and, not a moment too soon).
Wrapping up the year 2020 into one neat package will be both easy and difficult. The easy part is choosing the top local and regional stories that will be reviewed. I don’t want to give away too much about the upcoming series, but some of them are no-brainers. So here’s a couple spoiler alerts:
--- Expect COVID-19 to receive considerable attention – because, after all, it was this year’s top story.
--- The 2020 Iowa Caucuses and general elections are a close second.
--- Segments on other stories are planned.
--- This won’t be a solo effort. Ryan Matheny will handle at least one report.
Those are all the clues you’re getting, Sherlock!
Of course, the trick is determining how much time to devote to each subject. “Coronavirus Crisis 2020” is so vast, it will take more than one segment to cover it. Same with the elections. Then, there’s the perennial dilemma of what you leave in, and what you leave out.
Our “Project 2020” reports begin on KMA News next Monday, December 21st, and run through December 31st. You can hear each segment Mondays through Thursdays at 7:05 a.m., and during the 12:05/1:05 p.m. and the 5:05/6:05 p.m. newscasts. No reports will air on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.
Also, be listening for a special “This Week in KMAland” program Saturday morning, December 26th, at 8:30 a.m. I won’t say too much about it, but this program, alone, will be a major undertaking.
But, first thing’s first. We’ve got 350 days of news stories to go through. Wish us luck.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.