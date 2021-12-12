(Shenandoah) -- We start our weekly blog with a question: where has this year gone?
It just seems like we rang in the New Year of 2021, then all of a sudden, it's December. Though Christmas can be joyous time of the year, it can also be stressful--especially for us reporters faced with the Herculean task of selecting the top stories of the year.
At the end of each year, KMA News presents a special year-in-review series falling under the heading "Project _______." To give you an idea of how long I've been doing this at KMA, my first such series was "Project 2000." Frankly, that seems like only yesterday. And, each year, selecting what stories deserve epic end-of-the-year reports becomes more challenging. To put in eduction terms, the "Project" series feels like one big term paper.
On the bright side, year-in-review reports are great way to fill air time during what is traditionally a slow time of the year for news (as if there is such a thing anymore).
Nevertheless, KMA News will once again make another stab at it with "Project 2021." Our series looking back at the year's biggest stories begins December 20th, and runs through December 31st. You can hear our reports during our 7:05 a.m. and 12:05/1:05 p.m. newscasts, or on-line with the webstories at kmaland.com (except on December 24th, or during the Christmas holiday weekend). We'll also reflect on the year 2021 on a special edition of "This Week In KMAland" January 1st at 8:30 a.m.
What can I say--I can't resist shameless plugs!!
Though this reporter is just in the beginning stages of formulating "Project 2021," I'll give you a sneak peek at some of the topics we'll touch on in the series:
1. COVID-19: It was the number-one story of 2020. And, like it or not, the global pandemic still dominated the news and our lives in 2021. In addition to the continuing increase in COVID cases in the area, and the efforts to vaccinate residents, we'll also examine how the virus was a political issue, as well as a public health issue. We'll look back at emotional debates over mask and vaccine mandates taking place in courthouses, school boards and the Statehouse. COVID took up three segments in "Project 2020." Holding it to one segment in this year's series will be hard.
2. The November general elections: Over the past few years, municipal and school board elections have attracted the same attention as presidential elections--especially in KMAland. For the second time in two years, citywide and school board contests were combined into one election, making for an extremely busy fall of news coverage. Highlights included the seven-candidate battle royale for the Shenandoah mayor's post--with Dick Hunt announcing in April that we would not seek another term--big mayor's races elsewhere in the region, and hotly-contested school board races in Shenandoah and Clarinda. The November 2nd election were so big, at least two segments are necessary.
3. U.S Capitol Building Attack: We'll cover the local angle to the events of January 6th, 2021, including comments from two KMAland congressional representatives who found themselves in the middle of what some people refer to as an insurrection at the nation's capital.
4. The Winter of 2021: Remember the blizzard of January 26th and the record-cold temperatures of early February? This segment is guaranteed to send a chill up and down your spine.
5. Page County issues: From wind turbines to solar energy discussions, this year's Page County Board of Supervisors' meeting were anything but dull.
6. Shenandoah City Council: Of course, the Page County supervisors didn't have all the "fun" to themselves, as the council tackled many a big issue in an eventful year.
7. School district developments: We'll recap some of the major discussions taking place at area school board meetings in 2021.
Other possible subjects include area events--including major groundbreaking ceremonies at hospitals in Clarinda and Shenandoah, the Ditch 6 levee groundbreaking in Hamburg and the announcement of a major project in Mills County. We'll also reflect on some of the individuals that left us in 2021.
As with every "Project" series, I issue this fair warning: a lot of great stories won't make the year-in-review series. As mentioned earlier, compiling materials for the annual reports is a painstaking effort, and sadly, some stories and topics won't make the final cut. But, I'm sure that "Project 2021" will be a great representation of another exciting, challenging and often times, tedious year in news coverage.
Now, if you'll excuse me, I need to get back to work. There's a big project I'm working on.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.