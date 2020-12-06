(Shenandoah) – Every once in a while, I’m reminded that the separation between my early years and today’s world is growing wider.
One such reminder took place this last week, with the passing of an American sports legend. In fact, this individual was at one time “the World’s Greatest Athlete.”
That’s the title that used to be granted to the winner of the Olympic Decathlon. In 1960, Rafer Johnson held that distinction. Mentioning his name to today’s generation would probably produce a quizzical look, or a shrug. Sadly, in a news and sports medial dominated by “what’s hot,” and “what’s trending,” his passing didn’t receive the attention it deserved. But, Johnson’s name should be included with the greatest sports personalities of our time.
Learning of Johnson’s death this week at the age of 86 brought back a pleasant memory from my childhood – the day I met Johnson in person. The meeting took place one evening in 1973 at the Hotel Pathfinder in Fremont. If I recall correctly, Rafer was in Fremont to speak at Midland College. One night, my father and I were eating dinner in the restaurant there at the hotel, where my mom worked as a waitress. As luck would have it, Rafer was eating there, as well. If was my Dad who recognized him, and suggested that I go up and talk to him.
Rafer Johnson was the first major celebrity I ever met – the first of many, as it turns out. And, this first experience with a noteworthy figure couldn’t have been more cordial. I remember him asking me how old I was – I was 10 at the time – and what I wanted to be when I grow up. I told him I wanted to play football in the NFL. Obviously, that career path never worked out!
Two other things were memorable about that encounter: the first was that he was drinking milk, and how he stressed to me that it was important to put the right things into your body in order to stay healthy. The second memorable moment was when I shook his hand. I’m not sure of the exact size of his hands, only that they were gigantic – something that would expect from a world-class athlete.
In the years that followed that fateful evening, I learned more about this amazing man:
--- how he won the Decathlon gold medal at the 1960 Rome Olympics by holding off his UCLA track teammate, C.K. Yang of Taiwan.
--- I learned about his acting career, and that he worked briefly as a sports anchor with KNBC in Los Angeles in the 1960’s. Some guy named Tom Brokaw was among his co-workers.
--- I learned that he gave up a TV career to become a political activist for a time.
--- I learned that he was a driving force behind the creation of Special Olympics. In fact, he founded the California Special Olympics in the late 1960’s.
--- And, I learned that the same hand I shook in Fremont helped subdue Sirhan Sirhan after he shot and killed Robert Kennedy on that terrible night in Los Angeles, 1968.
My greatest memory of Rafer Johnson, however, is the courage he demonstrated in lighting the torch during the opening ceremonies of the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. It may have been his greatest athletic accomplishment of all, for it was no easy feat.
In reviewing Jim McKay’s ABC broadcast of the ceremonies on Youtube this week, Johnson had the unenviable task of climbing 99 stairs at the peristyle end of the Los Angeles Coliseum that led to a spout. Touching the torch to the spout ignited a fiery decorative display featuring the five Olympic rings. Eventually, the flames climbed the cauldron at the top of Coliseum.
What made the torch lighting extra challenging was that the final 25 steps were on an elevated stairway to the spout that was very, very, VERY narrow – without hand holds. And, the platform on top of the stairway was extremely small – Johnson insisted that workers install a pipe on the platform so that he would have something to hold onto while lighting the spout.
Fending off the possibility of falling, Johnson’s torch lighting provided a rousing start to what was an extremely successful Olympics -- and a wonderful two weeks in my life. That’s something I’ll share with you at another time.
But, it should be no surprise that the man with the gigantic hands accomplished the gigantic feat of climbing the Coliseum steps that evening. Rafer Johnson always gave his best in everything he did. In fact, doing your best in life is the main message he gave young people wanting to follow in his footsteps as an Olympic champion.
“What I tell them is the way you become an Olympic champion is to start working now. I tell them it’s always worth it to put the time and effort into something you want to be good at.”
Rafer Johnson -- the Olympic champion, and a giant of a man among men. We shall not see his likes again.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessary those of this station, its management or its ownership.